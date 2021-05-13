Turkey calls on Muslims to take clear stance over Gaza
>> Reuters
Published: 13 May 2021 11:34 AM BdST Updated: 13 May 2021 11:34 AM BdST
Muslim countries must show a united and clear stance over Israel's conflict with the Islamist Hamas movement in Gaza, Turkey's vice president, Fuat Oktay, said on Thursday, criticising world powers for condemning violence without acting.
"What we desire is that active measures are taken," Oktay told reporters after morning prayers marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
"There are decisions taken repeatedly at the United Nations, there are condemnations. But unfortunately, no result has been obtained, because a clear stance is not displayed."
In several days of conflict, Hamas has fired volleys of rockets towards Israeli cities and Israel has launched air strikes against the Islamist faction in the Gaza Strip.
At least 67 people have been killed in Gaza since violence escalated on Monday, according to the enclave's health ministry. Seven people have been killed in Israel, medical officials said.
With the conflict beginning to resemble the Gaza war of 2014, world powers have demanded de-escalation and the United States said it planned to send an envoy for talks with Israel and Palestinians.
Turkey's president, Tayyip Erdogan, who has repeatedly condemned Israel's occupation of the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians, said on Saturday Israel was a "terror state" after Israeli police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at Palestinian protesters at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque.
Oktay said Muslims had a responsibility to act.
"Everyone who does not display a clear stance against this are a party to this torment," Oktay said. "Unfortunately, when we look at the Muslim countries that do not display this unity and togetherness, everyone there who do not display a clear stance is a party to this."
- Ex-Bosnian Serb wartime leader to serve jail term in UK: Britain
- German vaccine seekers getting aggressive: doctors
- British Army killed innocent civilians in Belfast in 1971
- Taliban capture key district near Kabul
- Gaza block collapses after Israeli strike
- Israel hits Gaza with deadly airstrikes
- 35 killed in Gaza as violence escalates
- Forests as big as France have grown back since 2000
- Turkey calls on Muslims to take clear stance over Gaza
- Myanmar protesters decry arrests, beatings as junta fights for control
- Hamas hits deep in Israel, which pummels Gaza as Biden predicts conflict's end
- Britain says ex-Bosnian Serb wartime leader Karadzic to serve jail term in UK
- German vaccine seekers getting aggressive, doctors say
- 'Want the COVID-19 vaccine? Have a US visa?' Latinos travel north for the shot
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s first metro train makes short trip in media exhibition
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- SP Babul Akter ‘planned and ordered' the murder of wife Mitu, says PBI
- Fatal affair: SP Babul Akter, in love with another woman, ‘ordered’ the murder of his wife
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday amid pandemic lockdown
- Bangladesh study shows Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine produces antibodies in 97pc recipients
- At least 5 die in crowd crush on Padma River ferry
- Police get 5 days to interrogate Babul Akter over wife’s murder
- US ‘takes note’ of remarks of Chinese envoy in Bangladesh on Quad
- No need for blame game over delay in Sinopharm approval, says FM Momen