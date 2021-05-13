Masked and restricted by COVID-19, Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr
>> Reuters
Published: 13 May 2021 03:51 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2021 03:52 PM BdST
People across Asia celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with masks and prayers, but in many places COVID-19 restrictions were in place to limit the joyous mass gatherings and family reunions that usually mark the Muslim holiday.
Millions of people across the continent would typically travel to their hometowns to celebrate with their families and crowd markets, shopping malls and mosques - scenes the authorities in hard-hit countries are trying to avoid.
In Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, the faithful wore masks as they arrived at the Dian Al-Mahri mosque in Depok, a city to the south of Indonesian capital Jakarta, and they sanitised their hands before going in.
A Saudi family takes a selfie after performing Eid prayers on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, outside the King Abdulaziz Mosque, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2021. REUTERS
"(We are) very lucky that we can pray together this year, when we couldn't do it last year," said Tri Haryati Ningsih, 53.
"Especially when the pandemic is still going on, we are still allowed to worship together this year, with health protocols in place. Hopefully, the coronavirus will pass quickly and we can always worship together," she said.
A boy plays with a toy gun in front of Muslim worshippers attending Eid-ul-Fitr prayer to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, inside Al Sultan Hassan mosque, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in old Cairo, Egypt May 13, 2021. REUTERS
Indonesia has banned domestic travel until May 17, while Malaysia imposed a new national lockdown on Monday ahead of the festival.
Pakistan last month announced an extended holiday around Eid and extra safety restrictions aimed at reducing mass travel during the celebrations.
The government urged people to stay at home after the country suffered a record number of COVID-related deaths during Ramadan, and ordered the closure of malls, non-essential shops and the public transport system during the holiday.
MOSQUES SHUT
Eid starts at different times in different places as the timing depends on when the local religious authorities sight the moon.
In India, celebrations are likely to be muted with nearly two thirds of the country under some sort or movement restrictions due to the acute COVID-19 crisis there.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman performs Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2021. REUTERS
Some smaller mosques will shut altogether, with clerics asking the faithful to pray from home.
Soaring numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths in India have overwhelmed the health system, leaving many patients without oxygen, hospital beds and adequate treatment.
At the mosque in Depok, Indonesia, worshippers were praying for the coronavirus to end soon.
"My biggest hope is that the COVID-19 pandemic will quickly pass and things return to ... what it was before, so that we can meet with our family and relatives again, and we don't feel lonely anymore," said Cici Permata, 27.
- Muslims across Asia celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr
- Russia logs first cases of Indian virus variant
- Turkey calls on Muslims to take clear stance on Gaza
- Ex-Bosnian Serb wartime leader to serve jail term in UK: Britain
- German vaccine seekers getting aggressive: doctors
- British Army killed innocent civilians in Belfast in 1971
- Taliban capture key district near Kabul
- Gaza block collapses after Israeli strike
- Masked and restricted by COVID-19, Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr
- Eco-friendly Eid: the Indonesian women on a mission to plant trees
- As Gaza war escalates, new front opens in Israeli cities
- Russia records first cases of Indian COVID variant
- Fatigue is a luxury you can’t afford
- Turkey calls on Muslims to take clear stance over Gaza
Most Read
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- Bangladesh’s first metro train makes short trip in media exhibition
- Fatal affair: SP Babul Akter, in love with another woman, ‘ordered’ the murder of his wife
- SP Babul Akter ‘planned and ordered' the murder of wife Mitu, says PBI
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday amid pandemic lockdown
- Bangladesh study shows Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine produces antibodies in 97pc recipients
- US ‘takes note’ of remarks of Chinese envoy in Bangladesh on Quad
- At least 5 die in crowd crush on Padma River ferry
- Hasina writes to Palestine’s Abbas, says she is ‘deeply saddened’ by Israeli attacks
- Police get 5 days to interrogate Babul Akter over wife’s murder