Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant: health minister
>> Reuters
Published: 10 May 2021 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2021 12:54 PM BdST
Around 20 people in France have been currently detected with the variant of COVID-19 first found in India, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told LCI TV on Monday.
The World Health Organisation has described the Indian COVID variant as a "variant of interest", suggesting it may have mutations that would make the virus more transmissible, cause more severe disease or evade vaccine immunity.
More stories
- Myanmar poet dies after being detained
- US govt to aid Colonial Pipeline
- China to create 'line of separation' at Everest
- Japan PM says has "never put Olympics first"
- ‘Freedom’ fiestas: Spaniards celebrate end of COVID curfew
- More than 1,400 migrants arrive on Lampedusa, Italy
- ‘Why do we deserve to die?’
- At least 68 killed in Afghan school blast
Recent Stories
- S Africa losing cultural landmarks like Apartheid Museum to COVID
- Taiwan to quarantine all pilots of largest airline amid COVID-19 outbreak
- 'Cautious hugging' and pints: UK PM Johnson to ease England's lockdown
- Bring back your empty oxygen tanks to help conquer COVID, Nepal urges Everest climbers
- Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant: health minister
- Eleven killed as bomb blows up a bus in Afghanistan
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh turns down appeal to let Khaleda Zia go abroad for treatment
- Writer Taslima Nasrin contracts COVID-19 despite being homebound for over a year
- Government refusal to let Khaleda fly abroad ‘frustrates, angers’ BNP
- A potentially fatal fungal infection is appearing in India’s COVID patients
- Boyfriend attacks birthday party, kills 6 people and himself in Colorado: police
- China to create 'line of separation' at Everest summit on COVID fears
- Eid returnees crowd Shimulia despite ferry suspension
- Bangladesh suspends air traffic with Nepal, a new virus hotspot
- Militants who fought in Afghanistan are operating in Hifazat-e Islam: police
- ‘Don’t put loved ones at risk’: Hasina sounds a warning against desperate travellers