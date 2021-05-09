Home > World

Saudi Arabia will organise Hajj this year under special conditions to guard against COVID

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 May 2021 08:18 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2021 08:18 PM BdST

Saudi Arabia will organise the pilgrimage to Makkah this year, but under special conditions to guard against the spread of COVID-19, state TV reported on Sunday.

"The mechanism and conditions for holding the Hajj this year will be announced later," it said, citing the ministry of pilgrimage.

Last year, Saudi Arabia allowed a limited number of domestic pilgrims to perform the Hajj.

