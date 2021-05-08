Egypt to test visitors from countries with COVID-19 variants on arrival
>> Reuters
Published: 08 May 2021 05:42 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2021 05:54 PM BdST
Egypt will require all visitors arriving from "countries where variants of the virus have appeared" to take a rapid COVID-19 test upon arrival, its health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The statement did not specify the countries from which passengers would take the 15-minute DNA test, called ID NOW.
Egypt's new coronavirus cases have been steadily rising in recent weeks. On Saturday it reported 1,125 new cases and 65 deaths, although experts say that reflects only a fraction of total cases.
In a statement on Saturday, Egypt's tourism ministry clarified that restaurants and coffee shops attached to hotels were exempt from a recent decree that such outlets as well as malls and stores would close at 9 p.m. local time (GMT +2) in order to not affect tourism.
More stories
- Sri Lanka approves Pfizer vaccine
- Thailand set to boost COVID-19 vaccinations
- The age of misinformation
- China urges UN states not to attend Xinjiang event
- Myanmar bars ASEAN envoy’s visit
- Scores injured as Israeli police, Palestinians clash
- Britain free of coronavirus by August: vaccine task force chief
- Ex-Maldives president critical after bomb blast
Recent Stories
- Pakistan gets first COVID-19 vaccine doses under COVAX
- Egypt to test visitors from countries with COVID-19 variants on arrival
- Pope Francis backs waivers on intellectual property rights for vaccines
- 'I'm good', says former Maldives president Nasheed after surviving bomb blast
- Turkey accuses Israel of 'terror' over Palestinian clashes at Al-Aqsa
- Thailand set to boost COVID-19 vaccinations, expects to approve Moderna shots
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh finds coronavirus cases of Indian variant
- Bangladesh halts daytime ferries as Eid travellers rush home defying virus lockdown
- A Dhaka sari hub was hoping to weave its way out of pandemic woes. Now business is doomed
- India posts record daily rise in COVID-19 deaths as case numbers surge
- China’s vaccine diplomacy just got a big win. But can the country deliver?
- WHO gives emergency approval to first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, Sinopharm
- Britain labels coronavirus ‘variant of concern’ linked to travel from India
- Decision on Khaleda’s foreign trip for treatment after government approval: doctor
- How the US locked up vaccine materials other nations urgently need
- ‘I wear mask when I see the police’: Dhaka transporters risk re-imposition of shutdown