UN says pandemic has worsened hunger, maternal health crises
>> Rick Gladstone, The New York Times Reuters
Published: 06 May 2021 12:13 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2021 12:13 PM BdST
The pandemic has contributed to soaring hunger and acute declines in maternal health care that threaten tens of millions of people, the United Nations said Wednesday, underscoring the disproportionate spillover effects on the world’s poor.
The number of people worldwide requiring urgent food aid hit a five-year high in 2020 — reaching at least 155 million — while the risk of maternal and newborn deaths surged because of a shortage of at least 900,000 midwives, or one-third of the required global midwifery work force, the United Nations said in a pair of reports produced with other groups.
The World Food Program, the anti-hunger agency of the United Nations, said in a statement that the key findings from the food report showed that its warnings of severe hardships during the pandemic had been validated, and that “we are watching the worst-case scenario unfold before our very eyes.”
The food report covered 55 countries and territories, including three — Burkina Faso, South Sudan and Yemen — where it said that at least 133,000 people were suffering famine, the most severe phase of a hunger crisis.
In 38 countries, at least 28 million people were one step away from famine, the report said.
While the report said violent conflict was the main driver of the hunger crisis, it said that economic shocks — often from the pandemic — had replaced weather disasters as another main cause of food insecurity.
In the second report, the United Nations Population Fund, the world’s leading provider of family planning services, said the pandemic had made a worldwide midwife shortage worse, “with the health needs of women and newborns being overshadowed, midwifery services being disrupted and midwives being deployed to other health services.”
It cited a study published in The Lancet medical journal in December, showing that alleviating the midwife shortage could avert roughly two-thirds of maternal and newborn deaths and stillbirths, saving 4.3 million lives a year.
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- Antarctic melting could push seas to 'catastrophic' levels
- Pandemic has worsened hunger: UN
- US embassy in the doghouse in China
- Israel's president picks Netanyahu opponent to form government
- China rocket debris may 'fall in waters'
- Facebook upholds Trump's suspension
- Tanzania stops flights to and from India
- Indian minister to join G7 meeting virtually
- How Asians became the most vaccinated group in New York City
- UK vote is likely to back Johnson, and an independent Scotland
- UN says pandemic has worsened hunger, maternal health crises
- US embassy in the doghouse in China after student visa post backfires
- Melting Antarctic could push seas to 'catastrophic' levels at 3C warming
- Debris from China space rocket likely to fall in international waters: Global Times
Most Read
- BNP chief Khaleda’s family apply for her treatment abroad
- Bangladesh extends banking, stock trading hours as lockdown continues
- A lawyer challenged Bangladesh lockdown in court. Judge fines him for wasting time
- Bangladesh’s Orion Pharma contacts Russia to produce COVID vaccine
- 12 parents fined for bringing maskless children to malls for Eid shopping
- Bangavax first buzzed with hope, then fizzled
- Bangladesh police arrest 2 militants over plan to attack parliament with ‘swords’
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown to May 16
- Woman falls to her death from rickshaw in Motijheel after muggers yank away bag
- US reverses stance, backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents, tech