Twenty-five killed in Rio de Janeiro police raid on drug gang
Published: 06 May 2021 11:29 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2021 11:59 PM BdST
At least 25 people, including a police officer, were killed in a shootout on Thursday during an operation against drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiro's Jacarezinho slum, police said.
Suspects tried to escape across rooftops as police entered the slum in armoured vehicles and helicopters flew overhead, television images showed.
Bullets fired during the shootout struck a light rail coach, wounding two passengers, the fire brigade said.
Three policemen were hit and one died of his wounds, police said.
It was the deadliest single police operation in the state of Rio de Janeiro, which has suffered for decades from drug violence in its poor neighbourhoods known as favelas.
"This is the largest number of deaths in a police operation in Rio, surpassing 19 at Complexo do Alemão slum in 2007, except we did not lose one of ours in that action," police chief Ronaldo Oliveira told Reuters.
Police said that among the dead in Jacarezinho were leaders of the drug trafficking gang that dominated life in the slum. At least 10 suspects were arrested, they said.
- 25 killed in Brazil police raid on drug gang
- Germany rejects US proposal to waive patents on vaccines
- Indonesia begins its Eid-ul-Fitr travel ban
- Qatar finance minister arrested over 'embezzlement'
- US stands by Ukraine against 'reckless' Russian actions: Blinken
- Maldives imposes night curfew
- Antarctic melting could push seas to 'catastrophic' levels
- Pandemic has worsened hunger: UN
- Former Maldives president hurt in blast outside home
- Germany rejects US proposal to waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines
- 20 dead in Rio de Janeiro shootout: paper
- US stands by Ukraine against 'reckless' Russian actions: Blinken
- Qatar finance minister arrested over alleged embezzlement
- Maldives imposes night curfew after steep jump in COVID-19 infections
Most Read
- Bangavax, a homegrown vaccine, first buzzed with hope, then fizzled
- This new COVID vaccine could bring hope to the unvaccinated world
- Bangladesh police arrest 2 militants over plan to attack parliament with ‘swords’
- Dhaka roads hum with traffic in pandemic as buses are back
- BNP chief Khaleda’s family apply for her treatment abroad
- Law minister says he will fast-track review of appeal to let Khaleda go abroad for treatment
- Bangladesh reports 41 new virus deaths in a day, cases jump by 1,822
- US reverses stance, backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents, tech
- Be kind to Khaleda and let her fly abroad for treatment, BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul urges govt
- A lawyer challenged Bangladesh lockdown in court. Judge fines him for wasting time