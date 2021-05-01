Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines
>> Reuters
Published: 01 May 2021 01:37 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2021 01:37 PM BdST
Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering Australia as of Monday and those who disobey will face fines and jail, government officials said.
The temporary emergency determination, issued late on Friday, is the first time Australia has made it a criminal offence for its citizens to return home.
The move is part of strict measures to stop travellers to Australia from the world's second most populous nation as it contends with a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
The restrictions come into effect from May 3 and breaching the ban risks civil penalties and up to five years imprisonment, Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement.
"The government does not make these decisions lightly," Hunt said." However, it is critical the integrity of the Australian public health and quarantine systems is protected and the number of COVID-19 cases in quarantine facilities is reduced to a manageable level."
The government will reconsider the restrictions on May 15.
India's coronavirus death toll passed 200,000 this week, and cases are nearing 19 million as virulent new strains have combined with "super-spreader" events such as political rallies and religious festivals.
Neela Janakiramanan, an Australian surgeon with family in India said the decision to "criminalise" Australians returning from India was disproportionate and overly punitive.
"Indian-Australians are seeing this as a racist policy because we are being treated different than people from other countries who have had similar waves of infection like the US, the UK and Europe. It is very hard to feel anything other than targeted as an ethnic group."
A spokesman for the Health Minister "deeply" rejected the view that stopping arrivals from India temporarily was a biased measure, saying it was a difficult but necessary decision that applied "to all people no matter their nationality, race or religion."
Human rights groups voiced indignation at the ban, suggesting the government's focus should be on improving its quarantine system, not on punishment.
"This is an outrageous response. Australians have a right of return to their own country," Human Rights Watch's Australia director, Elaine Pearson said in a statement.
"The government should be looking for ways to safely quarantine Australians returning from India, instead of focusing their efforts on prison sentences and harsh punishments."
Australia, which has no community transmissions, on Tuesday introduced a temporary suspension of direct flights from India until mid-May. However, some Australians, including cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson, returned via Doha.
Tuesday's move had left over 9,000 Australians stranded in India, 650 of whom are registered as vulnerable, officials said.
Australia has all but stamped out the coronavirus after closing its borders to non-citizens and permanent residents in March 2020, recording just 29,800 cases and 910 deaths.
- Half of Myanmar's population risks falling into poverty by 2022: UNDP
- Thailand makes masks mandatory
- Moscow decries 'unfriendly actions' as US ends visa for Russians
- 45 killed in Israeli religious festival
- ‘EU ready to help restore democracy to Myanmar’
- Brazil passes 400,000 COVID deaths
- Navalny's regional campaign offices on 'extremism' list
- 5 charged in abduction of Gaga's bulldogs
- Myanmar protesters march three months after coup; UN warns of 'standstill'
- Pakistan to slash international flights to curb COVID-19 cases
- Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines
- US citizens were among those killed in Israeli festival disaster
- Myanmar risks coming to standstill as violence worsens: UN envoy
- Faith, freedom, fear: Rural America’s COVID vaccine sceptics
Most Read
- Suspect Bashundhara MD Sayem’s wife, children leave Bangladesh by chartered flight
- Sayem Sobhan will be arrested if police find evidence against him: home minister
- Hifazat leader Mamunul is accused of rape by his 'second wife'
- Life after COVID: Brain fog, memory loss and paranoid delusions
- Singapore to block visitors from Bangladesh, most other South Asian countries
- Bangladesh reports 57 virus deaths, lowest daily count in 3 weeks
- Bangladesh resumes international flights, with some curbs on travel
- Young woman dies ‘by suicide’ in Dhaka’s Bashundhara
- Raushon Ershad hospitalised with complaints of ‘dehydration’
- Post-vaccine COVID infections and deaths rare, UK study finds