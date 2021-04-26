UK denies that Johnson said 'let the bodies pile high'
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Apr 2021 02:04 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2021 02:04 PM BdST
A British minister on Monday flatly denied a report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would rather bodies piled "high in their thousands" than order a third social and economic lockdown to stem coronavirus infections.
Johnson is facing a stream of allegations in newspapers about everything from his muddled initial handling of the COVID-19 crisis to questions over who financed the redecoration of his official apartment.
The Daily Mail newspaper cited unidentified sources as saying that, in October, shortly after agreeing to a second lockdown, Johnson told a meeting in Downing Street: "No more fucking lockdowns – let the bodies pile high in their thousands."
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told Sky News: "It's not true - it's been categorically denied by practically everyone," an added that Johnson was focused on the COVID response.
"We're getting into the sort of comedy chapter now of these gossip stories. You know - unnamed sources by unnamed advisers talking about unnamed events. You know - look - none of this is serious," Wallace said.
The Daily Mail did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Britain has the world's fifth worst official COVID-19 death toll, with 127,681 deaths, after the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.
Johnson did impose a third lockdown, in January, though critics say it could have been avoided had he yielded to pressure from senior ministers to make the second lockdown more stringent.
JOHNSON UNDER FIRE
Johnson's opponents say he acted too slowly to stop the spread of the virus, and then bungled both the strategy and the execution of the government's response, often delaying imposing lockdowns at crucial moments.
Johnson has resisted calls for an immediate inquiry into the handling of the crisis and ministers say that, while they have not got everything right, they were making decisions at speed and have one of the best vaccination programmes in the world.
After Downing Street named Johnson's former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, as the source of leaks about the prime minister, Cummings hit back on Friday, denying he was the source and casting Johnson as incompetent and lacking in integrity.
Cummings, architect of the Brexit campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, left Johnson's staff suddenly late last year, having previously been his most influential adviser on Brexit and the 2019 election campaign.
Cummings said Johnson's plans to have donors pay secretly for the renovation of his Downing Street apartment were "unethical, foolish, possibly illegal - and almost certainly broke the rules on proper disclosure of political donations".
Asked last month about the refurbishment plans, Johnson's spokeswoman said all donations, gifts and benefits were properly declared, and that no party funds were being used to pay for the refurbishment.
- Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down
- Turkey will respond in time to US genocide statement
- Germany will send oxygen, medical aid to India
- EU to let vaccinated Americans visit this summer
- Indonesian submarine found cracked open
- Myanmar activists criticise ASEAN-junta consensus
- India virus cases set new global record
- 27 dead in Baghdad hospital fire
- Myanmar activists call for new non-cooperation campaign
- UK denies that Johnson said 'let the bodies pile high'
- India’s fashion artisans face ‘extreme distress’ in pandemic
- US military begins final withdrawal from Afghanistan
- Thailand suspends travel from India as it steps up coronavirus measures at home
- UK lawmakers call for PM Johnson to publish big pharma lobbying messages
Most Read
- Lockdown shopping hours extended in Dhaka, public transports reopen on Apr 29
- Bangladesh records highest temperature in 7 years amid heat wave
- Hifazat-e Islam dissolves its central committee amid arrests of leaders over violence
- Bangladesh to relax lockdown curbs from Apr 28
- Hifazat’s Mamunul had links with Pakistani terrorists, Aug 21 grenade attack militants: police
- Bangladesh logs 101 virus deaths, 2,922 cases in a day
- Bangladesh halts first dosing of coronavirus vaccine as resupply is uncertain
- Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found cracked open by rescuers
- Bangladesh closes land border for travellers from India over COVID surge
- Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes