Home > World

Syria to hold presidential elections on May 26: parliament

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 Apr 2021 10:02 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2021 10:02 PM BdST

Syria will hold its presidential election on May 26, the country's parliament said on Sunday.

The door for nominations will be open as of Monday for 10 days. Syrians abroad will vote on May 20.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories