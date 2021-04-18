Syria to hold presidential elections on May 26: parliament
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Apr 2021 10:02 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2021 10:02 PM BdST
Syria will hold its presidential election on May 26, the country's parliament said on Sunday.
The door for nominations will be open as of Monday for 10 days. Syrians abroad will vote on May 20.
More stories
- China, US pledge climate change commitment
- India’s capital under siege from COVID-19
- Czechs expel 18 Russian envoys
- 'Clear red lines' should be drawn with Russia: France
- Biden-Suga project unity against China’s assertiveness
- Prince Philip makes final journey
- Iran enriching uranium to 60% purity: IAEA
- Meghan to watch Prince Philip's funeral from home
Recent Stories
- A very good weird’: Israel drops outdoor COVID mask order
- Nearly 100 people injured after train derails in Egypt
- Russia says it will retaliate hard against Czechs over diplomat expulsions
- Deadly clashes after Islamists take police hostage in Pakistan's Lahore
- Biden and Japan’s Suga project unity against China’s assertiveness
- COVID vaccination a requirement to perform Umrah pilgrimage
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests Hifazat leader Mamunul Haque, known for hate speech and aggression
- Bangladeshi folk fantasy, action film star Wasim dies at 74
- Actor SM Mohsin, who graced television for decades, dies of COVID
- Bangladesh reports 102 new virus deaths, another grim record
- IEDCR crunches grim data: Coronavirus patients are dying faster
- Banshkhali clash: 'Whiff of instigation' in protest over 'back pay, working hours' at power plant
- COVID-19 hospital at DNCC market to open Sunday
- Bangla cinema’s quintessential ‘girl next door’: Kabori in the eyes of her co-stars
- COVID vaccines may affect women differently
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown