Meghan to watch Prince Philip's funeral from home in California, source says
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Apr 2021 07:46 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2021 07:46 PM BdST
Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, will watch the funeral of Prince Philip at her home in California on Saturday after she was advised by her doctor not to travel while pregnant, a source familiar with the situation said.
Meghan will watch as Harry walks in procession behind the coffin of the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth and alongside other members of the royal family, including his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William.
The funeral, to be held at the St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle where Harry and Meghan married in 2018, will mark the first time the prince has met his family since the couple gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey in March.
In it they accused one unnamed royal of making a racist remark and said Meghan's pleas for help when she felt suicidal had been ignored.
The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Meghan, known officially as the Duchess of Sussex, had hoped to attend the funeral but she was not cleared for travel by her physician.
Much media attention will focus on the royals' behaviour towards Harry. The two princes will walk in the procession behind Philip's four children and separated by their cousin Peter Phillips.
Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles and quit royal duties last year.
The couple also provided a wreath that included flowers such as the national flower of Greece to represent Philip's heritage, and Sea Holly to reflect his ties to the navy. The card was handwritten by Meghan.
- Prince Philip makes final journey
- Meghan to watch Prince Philip's funeral from home
- Queen Elizabeth to bid farewell to Prince Philip
- Navalny at growing risk of kidney failure
- Myanmar junta chief to attend ASEAN summit
- Cuba’s Raul Castro confirms he's retiring
- Indianapolis faces its third mass shooting in 2021
- Russia to ask 10 US diplomats to leave
- Prince Philip makes final journey followed by Charles, William and Harry
- Queen Elizabeth to bid farewell to Prince Philip
- Meghan to watch Prince Philip's funeral from home in California, source says
- US parents begin to ask: Should my child get a COVID-19 shot?
- Myanmar junta chief to attend ASEAN summit on first foreign trip since coup
- Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny at growing risk of kidney failure: medics union
Most Read
- Bangladesh cinema legend Sarah Begum Kabori dies of COVID-19 aged 71
- Five die in clash between police and power plant workers in Banshkhali
- Kabori: The passing of a spellbinder
- Bangladesh reports 101 deaths for second day in COVID flareup
- Bangladesh says teary goodbye to Kabori, who enchanted cinema lovers for decades
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown
- Former JU teacher Tareque Shamsur Rehman found dead
- RAB seizes ‘huge’ fake pathological testing kit in Dhaka
- Bangladesh reports over 100 virus deaths in a day for first time; cases rise by 4,417
- Overnight rain brings relief