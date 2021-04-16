Putin to decide on counter sanctions against Washington, says Kremlin
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Apr 2021 08:00 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2021 08:00 PM BdST
The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would decide what counter sanctions to impose on Washington, a day after US President Joe Biden hit Moscow with an array of punitive measures, but gave no indication of timing.
The US government on Thursday blacklisted Russian companies, expelled Russian diplomats and barred US banks from buying sovereign bonds from Russia’s central bank, national wealth fund and Finance Ministry.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was mulling its response.
“The principle of reciprocity for such matters has not been canceled, but everything will depend on the decisions made by the (Russian) head of state.”
Peskov did not say when Putin would decide on counter sanctions, though Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday retaliatory sanctions would come soon.
Peskov added that the Kremlin had yet to decide on Putin’s possible participation in a US-led climate summit.
“Their views categorically do not coincide when it comes to creating mutually beneficial relations and taking each other’s interests into account,” Peskov said of Putin and Biden.
Peskov said the Russian leader had repeatedly said that Russia was ready to cooperate with the United States as much as Washington wanted to cooperate with Moscow.
The US sanctions were a response to Moscow’s alleged meddling in last year’s US election, cyber hacking, bullying Ukraine and other alleged malign actions. Russia denies all the allegations.
Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to the United States, was recalled to Moscow last month amid deteriorating ties. He attended a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday.
- Migrants find solace in prayers, online Iftars
- Australia reports first blood clot death
- Opponents of Myanmar coup form unity government
- Biden to welcome Suga as first foreign leader
- Putin to decide on counter sanctions against Washington
- Iran nuclear chief Salehi says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site
- Lockdowns, curfews vital to break third wave: Merkel
- US imposes sanctions on Russia
- Australia reports first blood clot death 'likely' linked to AstraZeneca vaccine
- Putin to decide on counter sanctions against Washington, says Kremlin
- In COVID-19's shadow, migrants find solace in Ramadan prayers and online Iftars
- Merkel says lockdowns, curfews vital to break Germany's third wave
- Iran nuclear chief Salehi says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site
- Biden to welcome Japan’s Suga as first guest and key ally in China strategy
Most Read
- Khaleda to be treated at home as doctors rule out hospitalisation for COVID-19
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown
- Bangladesh reports over 100 virus deaths in a day for first time; cases rise by 4,417
- Over 100 MPs contracted COVID in Bangladesh, four of them died
- COVID-19: 54% of patients are young, elderly make up 80% of deaths in Bangladesh
- Actress Kabori goes on life support as health worsens
- Lockdown pass piques public curiosity, but not many takers
- Bangladesh to launch special flights for migrant workers Apr 17
- Police defend ID checks during lockdown amid criticism
- 8 killed in mass shooting at FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis