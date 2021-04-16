Australia reports first blood clot death 'likely' linked to AstraZeneca vaccine
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Apr 2021 08:54 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2021 08:54 PM BdST
Australia on Friday reported its first fatality from blood clots in a recipient of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot, and its regulator said there was a likely link between the 48-year-old woman's death and the vaccine.
Hers was the third instance of the rare blood clots appearing in people who have been administered the vaccine in Australia. The other two are recovering well, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) added.
It said it was "carefully reviewing" similar instances in Australia.
The New South Wales woman received the AstraZeneca vaccine on April 8, the day that the government announced that the Pfizer vaccine would be given as a preference to patients under 50, delaying its inoculation timetable.
In the absence of an alternative cause for the clot that she developed, Australia's Vaccine Safety Investigation Group (VSIG) "believed that a causative link to vaccination should be assumed at this time," the TGA said.
The VSIG had held a meeting late on Friday following news of the woman's death.
- Migrants find solace in prayers, online Iftars
- Australia reports first blood clot death
- Opponents of Myanmar coup form unity government
- Biden to welcome Suga as first foreign leader
- Putin to decide on counter sanctions against Washington
- Iran nuclear chief Salehi says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site
- Lockdowns, curfews vital to break third wave: Merkel
- US imposes sanctions on Russia
- Australia reports first blood clot death 'likely' linked to AstraZeneca vaccine
- Putin to decide on counter sanctions against Washington, says Kremlin
- In COVID-19's shadow, migrants find solace in Ramadan prayers and online Iftars
- Merkel says lockdowns, curfews vital to break Germany's third wave
- Iran nuclear chief Salehi says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site
- Biden to welcome Japan’s Suga as first guest and key ally in China strategy
Most Read
- Khaleda to be treated at home as doctors rule out hospitalisation for COVID-19
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown
- Bangladesh reports over 100 virus deaths in a day for first time; cases rise by 4,417
- Over 100 MPs contracted COVID in Bangladesh, four of them died
- COVID-19: 54% of patients are young, elderly make up 80% of deaths in Bangladesh
- Actress Kabori goes on life support as health worsens
- Lockdown pass piques public curiosity, but not many takers
- Bangladesh to launch special flights for migrant workers Apr 17
- Police defend ID checks during lockdown amid criticism
- 8 killed in mass shooting at FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis