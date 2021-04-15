Italy reported four clot deaths after AstraZeneca shots, data shows
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Apr 2021 10:05 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2021 11:08 PM BdST
Four people died in Italy from rare blood clots after they received the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine, a report from the AIFA national pharmaceutical agency said on Thursday.
The AIFA report said various side-effects were seen following 0.5% of the 9.07 million doses administered between Dec. 27 and March 26, with all three vaccines so far used, by manufacturers Pfizer (PFE.N), AstraZeneca and Moderna (MRNA.O), reported to have triggered unwelcome reactions.
Severe side-effects were registered in 0.04% of cases.
Mild side-effects have been reported after use of all three vaccines, the AIFA report said, adding most involved flu-like symptoms, pain in the injection site and tiredness.
More stories
- US imposes sanctions on Russia
- France advises citizens to leave Pakistan
- Iran nuclear talks to resume
- Canada opens immigration door wider
- Denmark strips some Syrians of residency status
- US troops to leave Afghanistan by Sept 11
- Twenty killed in road accident in Egypt
- Biden to withdraw all combat troops from Afghanistan
Recent Stories
- Italy reported four clot deaths after AstraZeneca shots, data shows
- EU agrees to sanction two companies close to Myanmar military, diplomats say
- Iran nuclear talks to resume amid strains over enrichment move, Natanz attack
- Myanmar security forces arrest prominent leader of anti-coup campaign
- France advises citizens to leave Pakistan after serious threats
- 'Time to end the forever war': US, allied troops to leave Afghanistan by Sept 11
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown
- Lockdown pass piques public curiosity, but not many takers
- Janitors wanted: Canada opens immigration door wider as pandemic cuts arrivals
- Square Hospital doctor travelling without lockdown pass is exempted from fine
- Police stop doctors, fine one in coronavirus lockdown
- Bangladesh’s COVID death toll tops 10,000
- Dhaka traffic surges on the second day of lockdown
- Bangladesh's coronavirus caseload surges by 100,000 in 16 days, fastest pace
- Bangladesh Police to issue pass for emergency movement in lockdown
- In India, a second wave of COVID-19 prompts a new exodus from cities