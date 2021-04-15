Home > World

Italy reported four clot deaths after AstraZeneca shots, data shows

Published: 15 Apr 2021 10:05 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2021 11:08 PM BdST

Four people died in Italy from rare blood clots after they received the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine, a report from the AIFA national pharmaceutical agency said on Thursday.

The AIFA report said various side-effects were seen following 0.5% of the 9.07 million doses administered between Dec. 27 and March 26, with all three vaccines so far used, by manufacturers Pfizer (PFE.N), AstraZeneca and Moderna (MRNA.O), reported to have triggered unwelcome reactions.

Severe side-effects were registered in 0.04% of cases.

Mild side-effects have been reported after use of all three vaccines, the AIFA report said, adding most involved flu-like symptoms, pain in the injection site and tiredness.

