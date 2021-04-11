21 miners trapped after Xinjiang coal mine accident: media
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Apr 2021 10:17 AM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2021 10:17 AM BdST
Eight miners have been rescued and 21 remain trapped in a coal mine that flooded in northwest China’s Xinjiang region, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday, citing a local emergency department.
A part of the mine flooded leading to power outages just after 6 pm on Saturday when 29 miners were working at the mine located in Xinjiang’s Hutubi county, the report said.
In a separate report, state media outlet Global Times said 12 of the miners who remain trapped have been located in the mine as of Sunday and are expected to be rescued, while a further nine workers have not been located.
Chinese mines are among the deadliest in the world.
Ten gold miners were confirmed dead in January following an explosion in a mine in China’s coastal Shandong province.
In December, 23 people were killed after being trapped in a mine in the southwestern city of Chongqing. Three months earlier, 16 people died in a separate coal mine in the same area.
State media on Sunday said rescue efforts in the Xinjiang mine were ongoing.
- India protests US Navy's transit through economic zone
- 7 die in Indonesia quake
- 2 killed in Congo anti-UN protests
- US jails woman who coughed on shopper’s face
- Iran launches uranium enriching machines to mark nuclear day
- Iran orders 10-day shutdown
- South Asia surpasses grim milestone of 15m virus cases
- US plays down expectations for Iran nuclear talks
- Diners at clandestine Paris soiree fined for lockdown breaches
- His fence says ‘Black Lives Matter.’ His city says paint over it
- ‘You can’t trust anyone’: Russia’s hidden COVID toll is an open secret
- India protests US Navy's transit through its exclusive economic zone
- Indonesia's Java hit by magnitude 5.9 quake, seven killed
- Woman who coughed on Pier 1 shopper’s face is sentenced to 30 days
Most Read
- Another dead whale washes up on Cox’s Bazar beach
- Bangladesh to shut offices as another virus lockdown looms
- Bangladesh reports 77 new virus deaths, a daily record; cases rise by 5,343
- Rafique Ahammed, DG of environment department, dies from COVID
- Bangladesh’s COVID deaths surge 30% in a week
- South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says
- US urged to designate Hifazat-e Islam of Bangladesh as terrorist organisation
- Veteran journalist Hassan Shahriar dies at 76
- Singer Mita Haque dies after contracting COVID
- Lack of real-time data on hospital beds leaves COVID patients in distress