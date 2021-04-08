Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Apr 2021 10:15 AM BdST Updated: 08 Apr 2021 10:15 AM BdST
Myanmar's ambassador to London told Reuters he was locked out of the embassy on Wednesday, with sources saying his deputy had shut him out of the building and taken charge on behalf of the military.
The military seized power in Myanmar in a coup in February and have cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.
London ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn has broken ranks with the ruling junta in recent weeks, calling for the release of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
"I have been locked out," he told Reuters outside the embassy in central London.
"It's a kind of coup, in the middle of London... you can see that they occupy my building," he said, adding that he was talking to Britain's foreign ministry about the situation.
Four diplomatic sources with knowledge of the matter said that deputy ambassador Chit Win had taken over as charge d'affairs and he and the military attaché had locked the ambassador out of the building.
Kyaw Zwar Minn spoke next to the embassy, where police were standing guard. He spoke to protesters on the street outside.
"We are aware of a protest outside the Myanmar embassy in Mayfair, London. Public order officers are in attendance. There have (been) no arrests," police said in a statement.
Last month, ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn had called for the release of Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint, drawing praise for his "courage" from British foreign minister Dominic Raab.
"This is my building, I need to go inside. That's why I'm waiting here," Kyaw Zwar Minn told Reuters.
Britain has sanctioned members of Myanmar's military and some of its business interests in the wake of the coup, and has demanded the restoration of democracy.
British officials were talking to representatives from both sides and the police, with the aim of resolving the stand-off at the embassy quickly and calmly.
"We are seeking further information following an incident at Myanmar's embassy in London," a British foreign office spokesman said in a statement.
- Myanmar’s UK envoy locked out of embassy
- UK launches welcome package for Hong Kongers
- Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine
- US restores assistance for Palestinians
- Two presidents visited Turkey. Only the man was offered a chair
- Taiwan says it will fight to the end if there's war
- India helped Paraguay after China pressure: Taiwan
- Israelis, Americans both are asking, whose country is this anyway?
- UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers
- Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military
- Two presidents visited Turkey. Only the man was offered a chair
- US restores assistance for Palestinians, to provide $235 million in aid
- Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it
- China sends more jets; Taiwan says it will fight to the end if there's war
Most Read
- Commuters are left in the lurch as Bangladesh enters the second day of lockdown
- English cricketers slam Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin for Moeen Ali tweet
- Bangladesh arrests Islamist orator Rofiqul Madani for ‘hate speech’
- Bangladesh reports 7,626 virus cases, a daily record; 63 people die
- South African variant became most prevalent in Bangladesh in mid-March: study
- Indra Mohan Rajbongshi, a singer with illustrious career in folk music, dies of COVID
- Bikers block Dhaka roads over ridesharing ban
- Top leaders to address D-8 summit Thursday
- India's Shilpa Medicare can make 100-200m doses of COVID-19 vaccine, says exec
- A third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders