Two US Capitol police officers injured in apparent vehicle attack
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Apr 2021 11:53 PM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2021 12:52 AM BdST
A motorist rammed a vehicle into two US Capitol Police officers on Friday, injuring them in an apparent attack and forcing the Capitol and congressional office buildings onto high alert, Capitol Police said.
Capitol police said they responded to reports that someone rammed a vehicle into two officers and a suspect was in custody. "Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," their statement said.
There were multiple media reports the suspect had died. An officer on the scene said the suspect had been shot, which was also reported by multiple media outlets although authorities did not immediately confirm that information.
CNN cited a law enforcement official confirming that at least one of the officers had been stabbed.
The Capitol police said they would hold a briefing at 2:45 p.m. EDT (1845 GMT).
Dozens of police cars, marked and unmarked, raced toward the iconic domed white building, in an unwelcome reminder of the complex being overrun three months ago by thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump on Jan 6.
All roads leading to the complex were blocked by police or police officers.
A helicopter was seen hovering overhead and observers were ordered to leave the area. Videos from the scene showed what appeared to be two people on stretchers being loaded into ambulances.
Journalists were told to stay away from windows.
US Capitol Police investigate following a security threat at the US Capitol in Washington, US, April 2, 2021. Reuters
Authorities have begun only in the past couple of weeks to remove the outer ring of high, razor-wire-topped fencing erected around the sprawling Capitol complex after the Jan. 6 rampage.
That assault took place while the House of Representatives and Senate, with the Senate presided over by then-Vice President Mike Pence, was certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's November election victory over the Republican Trump.
At the time Trump's supporters shouted slogans including "Stop the Steal" and "Hang Mike Pence" as they attacked the Capitol and said they hoped to stop the election certification.
Biden took office on Jan. 20.
Members of Congress were not in Washington on Friday, with both the Senate and House of Representatives in recess for the Easter holiday.
Biden also was out of the city. He arrived at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland early on Friday afternoon.
