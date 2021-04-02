Taiwan train crash kills 36 in deadliest rail tragedy in decades
Published: 02 Apr 2021 11:44 AM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2021 01:12 PM BdST
At least 36 people were killed and 72 injured when a Taiwan train derailed in a tunnel on Friday after apparently hitting a truck in the island’s worst rail disaster in at least four decades.
The train, an express travelling from Taipei to Taitung carrying many tourists at the start of a long weekend, came off the rails north of Hualien in eastern Taiwan, the fire department said.
Images of the crash scene show carriages inside the tunnel ripped apart from the impact, while others crumpled, hindering rescuers reaching passengers.
Rescue team help stranded passengers down from the roof of a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan Apr 2, 2021. REUTERS
Between 80 to 100 people were evacuated from the first four carriages of the train, while carriages five to eight have “deformed” and are hard to gain access to, it added.
“Is everyone out in carriage four?” a lady is heard shouting from inside the tunnel, in images provided by the fire department.
The official Central News Agency said a truck that was “not parked properly” was suspected of sliding into the path of the train. The fire department showed a picture of what appeared to be the truck’s wreckage lying next to the derailed train.
People walk next to a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan April 2, 2021, in this handout image provided by Taiwan's National Fire Agency. REUTERS
The front part of the train was situated outside the tunnel, and those in carriages still in the tunnel were being led to safety, Taiwan’s railway administration said.
Images showed passengers gathering suitcases and bags in a tilted, derailed carriage and others walking along the tracks littered with wreckage.
Rescue workers are seen by a train which derailed in a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan Apr 2, 2021, in this handout image provided by Taiwan's National Fire Agency. REUTERS
Taiwan’s mountainous east coast is a popular tourist destination, and the railway line from Taipei down the east coast is renowned for its tunnels and route that hugs the coast just north of Hualien where the crash occurred.
In 2018, 18 people died and 175 were injured when a train derailed in northeastern Taiwan. In 1981, 30 were killed in a collision in northern Taiwan.
