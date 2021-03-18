Home > World

Putin, in state TV quip, wishes Biden good health after US president calls him killer

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 Mar 2021 07:38 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2021 07:39 PM BdST

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that people tend view others as they actually see themselves after US President Joe Biden said he thought Putin was a killer, and quipped that he wished the US president good health.

Putin was speaking on national television after Biden, in an ABC News interview broadcast on Wednesday, said "I do" when asked if he believed the Russian president was a killer.

