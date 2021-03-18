Putin, in state TV quip, wishes Biden good health after US president calls him killer
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Mar 2021 07:38 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2021 07:39 PM BdST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that people tend view others as they actually see themselves after US President Joe Biden said he thought Putin was a killer, and quipped that he wished the US president good health.
Putin was speaking on national television after Biden, in an ABC News interview broadcast on Wednesday, said "I do" when asked if he believed the Russian president was a killer.
More stories
- US switch on N Korea wording raises debate
- Four die in Afghan govt bus bombing
- Tanzania’s president dies amid COVID rumours
- UK vaccine roll-out to be slower than hoped
- Myanmar faces growing isolation
- Russia recalls its US ambassador for consultations
- For Asian-Americans, Atlanta shooting sows fresh fear
- ‘No early indication of racial motive’ in Georgia spa shootings
Recent Stories
- Russia wants an apology from US after Biden called Putin a killer, says Kremlin ally
- UK vaccine roll-out to be slower than hoped, deliveries to pick up from May
- As 4th election looms, some ask: Is Israel’s democracy broken?
- Denuclearisation of what? US switch on N Korea wording raises debate
- Four killed in bombing of Afghan government bus, nine die in helicopter crash
- Myanmar faces growing isolation as military tightens grip
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangabandhu’s crop field mosaic breaks Guinness World Records
- Hifazat men attack, loot homes of Hindus in Sunamganj over Facebook post: police
- Bangladesh reports 2,187 virus cases, a daily count seen in early Dec
- UAE national found dead at hotel in Bangladesh
- From 'Khoka' of Tungipara to the greatest hero of Bengalis
- Bangabandhu was an old and good friend of China: Xi
- Bangladesh vows to forge ahead as it celebrates Bangabandhu birth, independence anniversaries
- Bangladesh reports 1,865 virus cases, highest daily count in 3 months
- Bangladesh signs 4 MoUs with Maldives to forge stronger ties
- BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi contracts COVID-19