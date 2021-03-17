Three killed, over 1,000 hurt as Iranians celebrate fire festival
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Mar 2021 08:35 AM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2021 08:35 AM BdST
At least three people were killed and more than 1,000 were hurt as crowds across Iran leaped over bonfires and fireworks in an annual fire festival ahead of the Iranian New Year, state media reported early on Wednesday.
Of the 1,030 injured, 87 had lost a limb, the head of the national emergency services, Pirhossein Koulivand, told state television, with home-made fireworks and improvised explosives causing to casualties.
Charshanbe Suri in Tehran, March 2018. en.wikipedia.org
Many ignored authorities' warnings against gatherings in the Middle East country worst affected by the COVID 19 pandemic. Police arrested 25 people in the capital Tehran, the semi-official news agency Fars reported.
The ancient Zoroastrian feast, called Chaharshanbe Suri (Scarlet Wednesday), is held on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Iranian calendar. It remains highly popular as a national tradition despite the disdain of hardline Islamists who see it a pagan relic.
- Britain to expand nuclear warhead stockpile by over 40pc as global threats rise
- UK's Prince Philip, 99, leaves hospital after four-week stay
- Sweden pauses AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations
