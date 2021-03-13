Ethiopia rejects US allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Mar 2021 08:08 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2021 08:19 PM BdST
Ethiopia on Saturday rejected US allegations there has been ethnic cleansing in Tigray, pushing back against the latest criticism of its military operation in its northern region by the new administration in Washington.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he wanted to see Eritrean forces and those from the Amhara region replaced in Tigray by security forces that will respect human rights and not "commit acts of ethnic cleansing."
"(The accusation) is a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government," the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Saturday.
