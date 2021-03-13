Australia records first local COVID-19 case in 2 weeks
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Mar 2021 12:05 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2021 12:05 PM BdST
Australia on Saturday recorded first local COVID-19 case in more than two weeks after a doctor tested positive for the coronavirus, triggering restrictions in area hospitals.
Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the unnamed doctor last week treated two patients who had recently returned to Australia and had tested positive for the UK variant.
"We know this doctor, who assessed these two COVID-positive patients was at the hospital at the time. Now, she developed symptoms," Palaszczuk told reporters in the state capital, Brisbane. It was Australia's first local infection since Feb 24.
The doctor, whose name was not released, treated patients, forcing authorities into urgent contact-tracing, Palaszczuk said. The authorities have yet to determine how many people the doctor treated.
As officials seek to determine the size of the outbreak, Palaszczuk said, all hospitals in the state capital will be closed to visitors.
Australia has reported just over 29,000 coronavirus infections and 909 COVID-19 deaths, far fewer than many developed countries, helped by international border closures, lockdowns and strict social-distancing rules.
In neighbouring New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday the country will reopen its borders for the first time to allow residents of Niue, a small Pacific country, to enter.
They will not have to quarantine on their arrival from March 24, Arden said.
"Niue has no reported cases of COVID-19 and its stringent border controls mean we can be confident it is safe to commence quarantine-free travel to New Zealand from Niue," Ardern said in an emailed statement.
- Quad nations to expand global vaccine supply
- Call for fresh anti-coup protests in Myanmar
- Minneapolis to pay $27m to George Floyd's family
- NY senators join calls for Cuomo to resign
- Britain urges citizens to leave Myanmar
- S Korea to suspend defence exchanges with Myanmar
- Myanmar courts extend detention of AP journalist
- 6 die in Pakistan coal mine blast
- Italy toughens COVID restrictions, imposes Easter lockdown
- Call for fresh anti-coup protests in Myanmar as US and allies vow to restore democracy
- New York's two senators join mounting calls for Governor Cuomo to resign
- George Floyd's family receives $27 million settlement from Minneapolis over his death
- US to partner with Japan, India and Australia to expand global vaccine supply
- About 30 students missing after gunmen attack college in Nigeria's Kaduna state
Most Read
- Padma Bank under SEC scanner as fresh allegations of abuse, misuse of funds surface
- Trump as you’ve never seen him before
- Bangladesh may delay school reopening if COVID resurgence continues
- bdnews24.com received ‘legal notice’ from Sylhet lawyer. Now he says he hasn’t sent it
- Novavax vaccine 96% effective against original coronavirus, 86% vs British variant in UK trial
- Bangladesh logs 1,066 new virus cases, death count hits 8,515
- London murder case triggers fear about women's safety
- WHO says its advisory committee looking at AstraZeneca vaccine issues
- Sylhet MP Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury dies from COVID
- India to impose week-long lockdown in Nagpur as cases surge