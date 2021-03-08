Meghan says: people in the British royal institution lied
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Mar 2021 10:49 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2021 10:49 AM BdST
Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, said that the British royal family tried to silence her and people within the institution not only failed to protect her against malicious claims but lied to protect others.
"It was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family," Meghan said in an interview with U.S. station CBS.
"But they weren't willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband," she said.
Asked if she was not supported by the powers that be, she said:
"There's the family, and then there's the people that are running the institution, those are two separate things and it's important to be able to compartmentalise that because the queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me."
More stories
- I feel really let down by my father: Harry
- Royals worried about son's dark skin: Meghan
- China hopes US will remove 'unreasonable' curbs
- Colombia seeks justice for war atrocities
- Rohingyas in India fear deportation
- Iran frees British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe
- US envoy proposes shakeup of Afghan peace process
- Pope, on Iraq visit, decries violence in the name of God
Recent Stories
- Vietnam begins COVID-19 vaccinations after successful virus containment
- Meghan and Harry on British royal family: In their own words
- Meghan says: people in the British royal institution lied
- Prince Harry: I feel really let down by my father Prince Charles
- Meghan says British royals worried about her son's dark skin
- China says hopes US will remove 'unreasonable' curbs on cooperation
Opinion
Most Read
- Gridlock at sea, and chaos ashore, as pandemic snarls trade network
- Kawasaki ships first Dhaka Metrorail cars to Bangladesh
- Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, vows to fight for rights of everyone in Bengal
- Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death
- Hasina pays tribute to Bangabandhu on historic March 7
- Bangladesh names Ahsanullah Master, Mahadev Saha for 2021 Independence Awards
- Meghan says Kate, Prince William's wife, made her cry before wedding to Harry
- Bangladesh commemorating Bangabandhu’s historic 7th March speech
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh promotes 337 officials to deputy secretaries