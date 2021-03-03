Home > World

Britain has condemned Khasoggi murder, PM Johnson says

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Mar 2021 07:21 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2021 07:21 PM BdST

Britain has condemned the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"We've condemned the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, we continue to call for a full investigation into the causes of his death," Johnson said when asked whether Britain would suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia in light of the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

He said Britain followed was following a long-standing set of rules and conventions on arms sales.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories