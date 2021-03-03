Britain has condemned Khasoggi murder, PM Johnson says
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Mar 2021 07:21 PM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2021 07:21 PM BdST
Britain has condemned the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
"We've condemned the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, we continue to call for a full investigation into the causes of his death," Johnson said when asked whether Britain would suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia in light of the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
He said Britain followed was following a long-standing set of rules and conventions on arms sales.
More stories
- UK to receive 10m vaccine doses from India's Serum Institute
- Moscow calls US sanctions 'anti-Russian lunge'
- Myanmar police break up protests
- Myanmar's ousted president faces 2 new charges
- Myanmar UN envoy, junta make rival claims to UN representation
- Pentagon concerned by NK ‘nuclear reprocessing’
- US imposes sanctions on Russia over Navalny
- Showdown over Myanmar ambassador looms at UN
Recent Stories
- Thai activist arrested for burning king's portrait
- 'How will they survive?': Myanmar coup cuts lifeline for migrants' families
- Videos show extent of Myanmar military’s bloody crackdown
- S Korea probes deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
- Foreign firms should suspend all Myanmar business, former UN expert says
- UK to receive 10m AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses from India's Serum Institute
Opinion
Most Read
- Penalised for plagiarism, DU teacher Samia says she has been framed
- Dhaka city corporations redraw battle plan as mosquito sting thrives
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Former secretary Moinuddin Abdullah named new ACC chairman
- Beximco plans to sell Tk 30bn worth of sukuk
- Bangladesh pop singer Jan-E-Alam dies of post-COVID pneumonia
- A COVID vaccine side effect, enlarged lymph nodes, can be mistaken for cancer
- Bangladesh cartoonist Kishore gets bail after 10 months in jail
- Saudi Arabia says COVID-19 vaccination required for 2021 hajj
- BTRC to auction unused spectrum on Mar 8