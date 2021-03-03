At least 15 killed in crash in Southern California, authorities say
>> Christine Hauser and Sarah Bahr, The New York Times
Published: 03 Mar 2021 12:15 AM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2021 12:25 AM BdST
At least 15 people were killed in an accident involving an SUV and a tractor-trailer in Southern California, authorities said Tuesday.
The crash took place on State Route 115 in the area of El Centro, California, a city about 60 miles west of the Arizona border and near the border with Mexico.
Fourteen people were found dead at the scene, Judy Cruz, the managing director of the emergency department at the El Centro Regional Medical Center, said at a news conference. Seven people were taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center, where one person died, and two were taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley, California.
“We believe there was 27 passengers in this SUV that struck a semi truck full of gravel,” Cruz said. Dr. Adolphe Edward, CEO of the medical center, called it a “major accident.”
Jake Sanchez, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, said that the truck driver had minor injuries in the crash. He described the SUV as a Ford vehicle whose maximum legal capacity was seven to eight people.
