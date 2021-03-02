UK's Prince Philip remains in hospital after two weeks
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Mar 2021 04:53 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2021 04:53 PM BdST
Britain's Prince Philip was receiving treatment and undergoing heart tests on Tuesday, two weeks after the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was admitted to hospital in London as a precaution after he felt unwell.
Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was transferred on Monday from the private King Edward VII hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital, which is a centre of excellence for cardiac care, for tests for a pre-existing heart condition and treatment for an unspecified infection which is not COVID-related.
His 14-night stay in hospital is the longest he has needed treatment, although Buckingham Palace has said he is comfortable and responding to treatment.
Last week, his youngest son Prince Edward said his father was feeling a lot better but the palace says Philip is expected to remain in hospital until the end of the week at least.
The queen, 94, has remained at Windsor Castle, west of London, where the couple have been staying during the coronavirus lockdown, and has continued to carry out her official duties, albeit remotely.
Both she and Philip have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Although son and heir Prince Charles visited Philip at the King Edward VII Hospital, visitors are only allowed into clinical areas of St Bartholomew's for very limited reasons, such as seeing a patient who is at the end of their life.
