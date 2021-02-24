Myanmar foreign minister meets Indonesian counterpart in Bangkok
Published: 24 Feb 2021 04:08 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2021 04:08 PM BdST
Thailand's foreign ministry spokesman confirmed on Wednesday a meeting between Myanmar's military-appointed foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Bangkok.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Tanee Sangrat made the comment to reporters via a messaging app without elaborating.
