China calls for reset in Sino-US relations with Biden administration
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Feb 2021 09:18 AM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2021 09:18 AM BdST
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi called on the administration of US President Joe Biden to work with Beijing to reopen dialogue between the two countries to restore a bilateral relationship damaged under the presidency of Donald Trump.
Wang, a Chinese state councillor and foreign minister, said the Trump administration’s actions to suppress and contain China inflicted immeasurable harm, and called on Washington to remove tariffs on Chinese goods and abandon what he said was an irrational suppression of the Chinese tech sector.
Wang also urged Washington to respect China’s core interests, stop interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs and stop “conniving” with separatist forces for Taiwan’s independence.
“Over the past few years, the United States basically cut off bilateral dialogue at all levels,” Wang said in prepared remarks translated into English.
“We stand ready to have candid communication with the US side, and engage in dialogues aimed at solving problems.”
Wang pointed to a recent call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Biden as a positive step.
The comments come with the bilateral relationship at its lowest in decades. Washington and Beijing have clashed on multiple fronts including trade, accusations of human rights crimes against the Uighur Muslim minorities in Xinjiang region and Beijing’s territorial claims in the resources-rich South China Sea.
The Biden administration has, however, signalled it will maintain pressure on Beijing. Biden has voiced concern about Beijing’s “coercive and unfair” trade practices and endorsed of a Trump administration determination that China has committed genocide against Muslim minorities in the far western region of Xinjiang.
- Seven dead in Nigerian air force plane crash
- China calls for reset in Sino-US relations
- China censors internet. Why doesn’t Russia?
- US calls for swift reduction in violence in Afghanistan
- Israel secretly agrees to fund vaccines for Syria
- Myanmar protests resume after worst day of violence
- Rockets hit Iraqi base hosting US contractors
- Allies push back as Biden says ‘America is back’
- Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills 7 people
- A small group of militants’ outsize role in the Capitol attack
- China censors the internet. So why doesn’t Russia?
- Germany, once a model, is swamped like everyone else by pandemic’s second wave
- Rockets hit Iraqi base hosting US contractors, one Iraqi injured, security officials say
- US defence secretary calls for immediate reduction in violence in Afghanistan
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Rengmitca: an ethnic language on the verge of extinction
- As coffee cultivation catches on with farmers, Bangladesh plans to go commercial big time
- Why isn’t Bangla an official language of UN? Because of a lack of funds, says Momen
- Tomb of Joshua, revered prophet, beckons believers in Baghdad
- Three people, an organisation receive first International Mother Language Award
- Hasina: stop languages becoming extinct around world to retain diversity
- Fire in Cumilla Patti burns down nearly 100 houses in Dhaka
- Positive coronavirus test? Canadians worry their neighbours will find out
- Actor ATM Shamsuzzaman's son gets life sentence for killing sibling