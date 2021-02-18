UK sanctions Myanmar generals after military coup
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Feb 2021 10:18 PM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2021 10:18 PM BdST
Britain on Thursday imposed sanctions on three Myanmar generals, accusing them of serious human rights violations following a military coup in the Asian country.
"We, alongside our international allies will hold the Myanmar military to account for their violations of human rights and pursue justice for the Myanmar people," foreign minister Dominic Raab said.
Britain said it would enforce immediate asset freezes and travel bans against the three members of the Myanmar military: the minister of defence, Mya Tun Oo, the minister for home affairs, Soe Htut and deputy minister for home affairs, Than Hlaing.
In addition, Britain said further safeguards were being put in place to prevent British aid indirectly supporting the military-led government.
"Myanmar’s military and police have committed serious human rights violations, including violating the right to life, the right to freedom of assembly, the right not to be subject to arbitrary arrest or detention, and the right to freedom of expression," the government statement said.
- Protesters out again in Myanmar
- Indonesia warns of big fines for refusing vaccine
- Biden and Netanyahu finally talk
- NZ to roll out free period products to all students
- Woman as 2020 Olympics chief after predecessor's sexist remark
- UK approves trials that will infect volunteers with virus
- Myanmar junta targets paralysing strikes
- Show us that Sheikha Latifa is alive: UK
- Malaysia enforces requirement for improved worker accommodation to rein in COVID-19
- Indonesia capital warns of big fines for refusing COVID-19 vaccine
- India's Modi calls for vaccine data sharing as exports increase
- Protesters out again in Myanmar, police use water cannon in capital
- Woman is chosen to succeed Tokyo Olympics chief who made sexist remark
- New Zealand to roll out free period products to all students
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- US charges three North Koreans in $1.3 billion hacking spree
- Toufique Khalidi: ‘We won’t bow to pressure’
- BTRC moves to take down Al Jazeera report after High Court order
- Luna Shamsuddoha, a tech entrepreneur, dies
- Haji Selim’s son Erfan acquitted in arms case
- Facebook news goes dark in Australia as content spat escalates
- Bangladesh issues alert over 'high-risk' cyber-attack threat
- After getting vaccine shot, Tamim says inoculation is ‘important’
- Pfizer says South African variant could significantly reduce vaccine protection