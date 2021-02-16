Tokyo 2020 organisers say new head needs deep understanding of gender equality
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Feb 2021 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2021 05:08 PM BdST
Whoever becomes the next president of the Tokyo Olympic organising committee must have a deep understanding of gender equality, organisers said on Tuesday, after former head Yoshiro Mori quit over sexist remarks he had made.
Preparations for the delayed Summer Games have been marred by a firestorm over comments made this month by Mori, who eventually stepped down on Friday.
In its first meeting on Tuesday, the Tokyo 2020's candidate selection committee agreed on five requirements for a new leader, including a deep understanding of gender equality and diversity and the ability to actualise those values during the Games, the organisers said in a statement.
Among other qualities required are an international profile and experience on the global stage.
"The committee will make its selection of candidates for Tokyo 2020 president in accordance with these five criteria as swiftly as possible," the organisers said.
The resignation of the 83-year-old former prime minister has further eroded confidence in the organisers' ability to pull off the huge sporting event during a coronavirus pandemic. Public opinion polls in Japan show many no longer want the event held there at all.
Mori drew more fire by asking the mayor of the Olympic Village, 84-year-old Saburo Kawabuchi, to take over the job, prompting demands that a younger and/or female candidate be found, rather than another octogenarian male.
Seiko Hashimoto, an incumbent Olympic minister and seven-time Olympian, is among potential candidates to replace Mori, local media said. Several Olympic medallists and a former Olympic minister can emerge as contenders, media reported.
- Myanmar protesters block railway line
- Police file additional charge against Suu Kyi
- The haunted House of Soviets gets a new life
- Incoming WTO head warns against 'vaccine nationalism'
- Myanmar situation 'alarming': Singapore
- UN warns Myanmar of 'severe consequences'
- World needs pandemic treaty to ensure transparency: Johnson
- Myanmar protesters undaunted
- Myanmar police file additional charge against Aung San Suu Kyi
- The haunted House of Soviets gets a new life
- ‘We can bring down the regime’: Myanmar’s protesting workers are unbowed
- Singapore says Myanmar situation 'alarming', but no need for sanctions
- Icy storm barrels across central US, leaving millions without power
- Myanmar military guarantees new election; protesters block train services
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Saudi court sentences woman to death for murdering Bangladeshi maid
- Al Jazeera report against Bangladesh Army is false, fabricated: ISPR
- Bangladesh regulator summons Robi Axiata after its failure to announce dividends
- Bangladesh to administer second doses of Oxford COVID vaccine after eight weeks
- South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1m vaccine doses
- Bangladesh expected to get second COVID vaccine batch from India on Feb 22
- Bangladesh sentences five militants to death for Avijit murder
- ‘It can’t go on like this,’ BCB chief Nazmul says after Test series loss to West Indies
- Saiyid Hassan Sikder appointed RAJUK chairman