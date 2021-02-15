Guinea declares new Ebola outbreak
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Feb 2021 01:46 AM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2021 01:46 AM BdST
Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday, as tests came back positive for the virus after at least three people died and four fell ill in the southeast - the first resurgence of the disease there since the world’s worst outbreak in 2013-2016.
The seven patients fell ill with diarrhoea, vomiting and bleeding after attending a burial in Goueke sub-prefecture. Those still alive have been isolated in treatment centres, the health ministry said.
It was not clear if the person buried on Feb. 1 had also died of Ebola. She was a nurse at a local health centre who died from an unspecified illness after being transferred for treatment to Nzerekore, a city near the border with Liberia and Ivory Coast.
“Faced with this situation and in accordance with international health regulations, the Guinean government declares an Ebola epidemic,” the ministry said in a statement.
The 2013-2016 outbreak of Ebola in West Africa started in Nzerekore, whose proximity to busy borders hampered efforts to contain the virus. It went on to kill at least 11,300 people with the vast majority of cases in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
Fighting Ebola again will place additional strain on health services in Guinea as they battle the coronavirus. Guinea, a country of around 12 million, has so far recorded 14,895 coronavirus infections and 84 deaths.
The Ebola virus causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea and is spread through contact with body fluids. It has a much higher death rate than COVID-19, but unlike coronavirus it is not transmitted by asymptomatic carriers.
The ministry said health workers are working to trace and isolate the contacts of the Ebola cases and will open a treatment centre in Goueke, which is less than an hour’s drive from Nzerekore.
The authorities have also asked the World Health Organization (WHO) for Ebola vaccines, it said. The new vaccines have greatly improved survival rates in recent years.
“WHO is ramping up readiness & response efforts to this potential resurgence of #Ebola in West Africa, a region which suffered so much from Ebola in 2014,” the WHO’s Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said on Twitter.
The vaccines and improved treatments helped efforts to end the second-largest Ebola outbreak on record, which was declared over in Democratic Republic of Congo last June after nearly two years and more than 2,200 deaths.
But on Sunday, DRC reported a fourth new case of Ebola in North Kivu province where a resurgence of the virus was announced on Feb. 7.
- Trump impeachment: Biden warns democracy is fragile
- UAE swears in first ambassador to Israel
- Guinea declares new Ebola outbreak
- New Zealand locks down Auckland after 3 new local COVID-19 cases
- White House cites 'deep concerns' about WHO COVID report
- Senate acquits Trump again
- Protests resume in Myanmar
- Japan quake reminiscent of deadly 2011 tsunami
- Guinea declares new Ebola outbreak
- UAE swears in country's first ambassador to Israel: Dubai media office
- Biden, reflecting on Senate acquittal of Trump, says 'democracy is fragile'
- New Zealand locks down Auckland after 3 new local COVID-19 cases
- McConnell, denouncing Trump after voting to acquit, says his hands were tied
- Acquitted again by Senate, Trump still a powerful force in Republican politics
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh schools to remain shut until Feb 28 amid pandemic
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz returns home after US visit
- Army chief Gen Aziz receives COVID vaccine shot
- Government has evidence of Zia’s link to Bangabandhu killing: minister
- US Senate acquits Trump as Republicans save him in impeachment again
- UK virus variant is probably deadlier, scientists say
- Over 900,000 people take COVID vaccine in Bangladesh in seven days
- Bangladesh rings in spring with hopes of ending pandemic woes
- Bangladesh reports 326 new virus cases, deaths rise by 8