Senate approved last-minute call for witnesses, putting off impeachment verdict
>>Emily Cochrane, The New York Times
Published: 13 Feb 2021 11:39 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2021 11:39 PM BdST
An expected verdict in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial was thrown into doubt Saturday after the Senate voted to allow witnesses to be called, a result of a surprise push by Democrats to summon a Republican congresswoman who has said she was told that the former president sided with the mob as rioters were attacking the Capitol.
The last-minute move to throw open the trial record came on a day when the Senate had been expected to hand Trump his second impeachment acquittal, on the charge of “incitement of insurrection,” for his alleged role in stoking the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 while Congress was meeting to formalise his election loss.
It threatened to prolong the trial for days or longer, even as the top Senate Republican, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, privately told his colleagues he was ready to acquit Trump, confirming that an eventual conviction was exceedingly unlikely.
Reps. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, right, and Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington State, two Republicans who voted to impeach President Donald Trump, exchange a high five at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House impeached President Trump for inciting a violent insurrection against the United States government, as 10 members of the president’s party joined Democrats to charge him with high crimes and misdemeanours for an unprecedented second time. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)
Raskin said he wanted a short deposition held virtually with the congresswoman, who was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, and a subpoena for her contemporaneous notes.
“We believe we’ve proven our case,” Raskin said moments after the Senate convened in the impeachment trial session Saturday morning. But he said Herrera Beutler’s statement amounted to “an additional critical piece of corroborating evidence, further confirming the charges before you.”
Five Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah and Ben Sasse of Nebraska — joined Democrats in a 55-45 vote to support the call for more witnesses and evidence. (Graham, who has warned that Republicans would force calls on a number of Democrats should witnesses be voted on, initially voted against the request.)
House impeachment managers, including Reps. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), centre left, Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), centre right, and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), right, with staff at the US Capitol in Washington on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, as they prepare for the start of the fifth day of the second Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. In an unexpected move, the Senate approved a last-minute call for witnesses in the impeachment trial, putting off a verdict. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
“Now is the time to hear closing arguments; now is the time to vote your conscience,” he said.
In her statement Friday night, Herrera Beutler said McCarthy told her that Trump had said the rioters storming the Capitol were “more upset about the election than you are.” She pleaded with those who were at the White House with him that day, or former Vice President Mike Pence, to come forward and share eyewitness accounts and details about what they saw.
“To the patriots who were standing next to the former president as these conversations were happening, or even to the former vice president: If you have something to add here, now would be the time,” Herrera Beutler said in a statement.
©2021 The New York Times Company
- Meghan wins battle against 'dehumanising' tabloid
- Cuomo under fire over nursing home virus toll cover-up
- Russia warns EU of cutting ties
- 3 men accused in scheme to sell vaccines in US
- Protesters defy Myanmar junta
- UN official calls for sanctions on Myanmar
- China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns
- Myanmar's military remits over 23,000 sentences
- Senate approved last-minute call for witnesses, putting off impeachment verdict
- Italy's Draghi takes office, faces daunting challenges
- Valentine's Day will see more snow, ice and rain across much of US
- International Court, battered by critics, elects Briton as new prosecutor
- Quake of 7.1 magnitude hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima
- For the Defence: Twisted facts and other staples of the Trump playbook
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Shakib among eight overseas players in highest bracket for IPL auction
- China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns after clashing with Xi on most fronts
- Bangladesh minister says Al Jazeera will be blocked if High Court orders
- Bangladesh court frees Ron Sikder on bail after arrest
- Police thwart BNP's protest rally against decision to remove Ziaur Rahman's gallantry award
- COVID vaccines for kids are coming, but not for many months
- Climate action in fashion, as big clothing brands back Bangladesh recycling scheme
- Bangladesh plans to resume on-site vaccine registration for senior citizens
- Bangladesh logs 291 new virus cases, another 13 die