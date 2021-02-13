Quake of 7.1 magnitude hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Feb 2021 09:03 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2021 09:03 PM BdST
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 hit off the coast of eastern Japan on Saturday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 km (36 miles), the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.
The earthquake hit at 11:08 p.m. local time (1408 GMT) and shook buildings in the capital of Tokyo.
More stories
- 7.1 magnitude quake hits off Japan’s Fukushima coast
- Meghan wins battle against 'dehumanising' tabloid
- Cuomo under fire over nursing home virus toll cover-up
- Russia warns EU of cutting ties
- 3 men accused in scheme to sell vaccines in US
- Protesters defy Myanmar junta
- UN official calls for sanctions on Myanmar
- China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns
Recent Stories
- At least 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 could die of starvation this year: UN
- New allegations of cover-up by Cuomo over nursing home virus toll
- US tells G7 that it is back at the table to help with global recovery
- Biden reviving effort to empty Guantánamo prison
- Anger over arrests in Myanmar at anti-coup protests
- White House suspends press aide who reportedly threatened journalist
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns after clashing with Xi on most fronts
- Shakib among eight overseas players in highest bracket for IPL auction
- Bangladesh court frees Ron Sikder on bail after arrest
- Bangladesh minister says Al Jazeera will be blocked if High Court orders
- COVID vaccines for kids are coming, but not for many months
- Police thwart BNP's protest rally against decision to remove Ziaur Rahman's gallantry award
- Climate action in fashion, as big clothing brands back Bangladesh recycling scheme
- Bangladesh logs 291 new virus cases, another 13 die
- 'Missing' woman found with dismembered body of lover, charged with murder