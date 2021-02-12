UN rights investigator calls for sanctions on Myanmar
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Feb 2021 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2021 04:26 PM BdST
The United Nations human rights investigator for Myanmar said on Friday there were "growing reports, photographic evidence" that security forces have used live ammunition against protesters, in violation of international law.
Thomas Andrews said that the UN Security Council should consider imposing sanctions, arms embargos, and travel bans due to the military coup on Feb. 1 and reiterated his request to carry out a mission to the country.
Myint Thu, Myanmar's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said that it would maintain cooperation with the UN and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), adding: "We do not want to stall the nascent democratic transition in the country".
More stories
- Protesters defy Myanmar junta
- China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns
- Myanmar's military remits over 23,000 sentences
- Trump ‘can do this again,’ Democrats warn
- Biden warns of hurdles to come
- Myanmar ruler calls for end to protests
- Tokyo Olympics chief expected to resign
- What will bring people back in Europe’s cities?
Recent Stories
- USAID says redirecting $42.4m in assistance away from Myanmar govt after coup
- Cartoon dog pitches COVID vaccines to sceptical Japanese public
- Tokyo Olympics chief quits, apologises again over sexist remarks
- Protesters defy Myanmar junta after US imposes sanctions
- Japan political 'village mentality' pierced as Tokyo Olympics Mori set to resign
- Man is charged with threatening to kill Biden
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns after clashing with Xi on most fronts
- Bangladesh to allocate 1 million COVID vaccine doses for private hospitals
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz meets senior UN officials on US visit
- Indian state rejects Bharat Biotech vaccine approved without efficacy data
- Bangladesh court frees Ron Sikder on bail after arrest
- In Myanmar coup response, Biden approves order for sanctions on generals, businesses
- Shakib skips New Zealand tour of Bangladesh to spend time with family
- Bangladesh to overshoot Padma Bridge Rail Link Project budget by billions for iconic stations
- Roche arthritis drug reduces COVID-19 deaths in trial in hospitalised patients