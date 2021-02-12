Home > World

UN rights investigator calls for sanctions on Myanmar

  >>  Reuters

Published: 12 Feb 2021 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2021 04:26 PM BdST

The United Nations human rights investigator for Myanmar said on Friday there were "growing reports, photographic evidence" that security forces have used live ammunition against protesters, in violation of international law.

Thomas Andrews said that the UN Security Council should consider imposing sanctions, arms embargos, and travel bans due to the military coup on Feb. 1 and reiterated his request to carry out a mission to the country.

Myint Thu, Myanmar's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said that it would maintain cooperation with the UN and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), adding: "We do not want to stall the nascent democratic transition in the country".

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories