US CDC says fully vaccinated people need not quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Feb 2021 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2021 12:29 PM BdST
The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday people who have been given full doses of the coronavirus vaccine no longer need to quarantine after an exposure to someone with the COVID-19 disease.
"Fully vaccinated persons who meet criteria will no longer be required to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19," the CDC said.
The criteria include that the people exposed to COVID-19 were fully vaccinated, exposure was within three months following receipt of the last dose, and they have remained asymptomatic since the current exposure, according to the agency.
