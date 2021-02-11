Home > World

Democratic Republic of Congo confirms second Ebola case in resurgence of major outbreak

A second person has contracted Ebola and died this week in Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province, the World Health Organisation and the health ministry said in a statement.

The cases mark a resurgence in the world's second-biggest outbreak, which was declared over last June, they said in the statement.

