Democratic Republic of Congo confirms second Ebola case in resurgence of major outbreak
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Feb 2021 01:56 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2021 01:56 PM BdST
A second person has contracted Ebola and died this week in Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province, the World Health Organisation and the health ministry said in a statement.
The cases mark a resurgence in the world's second-biggest outbreak, which was declared over last June, they said in the statement.
More stories
- Biden approves sanctions on Myanmar generals, businesses
- Protests rock Myanmar for fifth day
- New Zealand, Australia on tsunami watch
- Four blasts hit Kabul, district police chief among the dead
- WHO's Wuhan probe ends, US-China bickering over COVID continues
- Iran suggests it may seek nuclear weapons
- Ireland to fine residents for holidaying abroad
- Thai protests resume, taking aim at royal insults law
Recent Stories
- Democratic Republic of Congo confirms second Ebola case in resurgence of major outbreak
- Suu Kyi aide, electoral officials arrested in Myanmar, Biden approves sanctions
- India, China agree to pull back troops from disputed Himalayan lake
- US CDC says fully vaccinated people need not quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
- Republicans denounce a senate power play they have used themselves
- Malaysia offers COVID-19 vaccinations to foreign residents, undocumented migrants
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Private hospitals to join coronavirus vaccination in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh to revoke BNP founder Zia’s Bir Uttam gallantry award
- Businessman Zainul Haque Sikder dies aged 88
- Bangladesh to overshoot Padma Bridge Rail Link Project budget by billions for iconic stations
- Bangladesh begins vaccinating foreign diplomats in Dhaka against COVID-19
- ‘I feel perfect’, EU Ambassador Teerink says after taking COVID vaccine
- In Myanmar coup response, Biden approves order for sanctions on generals, businesses
- Date undecided to start registration at COVID vaccination centre
- Bangladesh court sentences 8 militants to death for murder of publisher Dipan