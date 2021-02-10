North Korea developed nuclear, missile programs in 2020: UN report
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Feb 2021 12:07 AM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2021 12:07 AM BdST
North Korea maintained and developed its nuclear and ballistic missile programs throughout 2020 in violation of international sanctions, helping fund them with some $300 million stolen through cyber hacks, according to a confidential United Nations report seen by Reuters on Monday.
The report by independent sanctions monitors said Pyongyang “produced fissile material, maintained nuclear facilities and upgraded its ballistic missile infrastructure” while continuing to seek material and technology for those programs from abroad.
The annual report to the Security Council’s North Korea sanctions committee comes just weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden took office.
A State Department spokesperson said on Monday the administration planned a new approach to North Korea, including a full review with allies “on ongoing pressure options and the potential for any future diplomacy.”
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and former US President Donald Trump met three times in 2018 and 2019, but failed to make progress on US calls for Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons and North Korea’s demands for an end to sanctions.
In the past year, North Korea displayed new short-range, medium-range, submarine-launched and intercontinental ballistic missile systems at military parades, the UN report said.
The UN report said an unnamed member state had assessed that, judging by the size of North Korea’s missiles, “it is highly likely that a nuclear device” could be mounted on to long-range, medium-range and short-range ballistic missiles.
“The Member State, however, stated it is uncertain whether the DPRK had developed ballistic missiles resistant to the heat generated during re-entry,” into the atmosphere, the report said. North Korea’s formal name is Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).
While there were no nuclear or ballistic missile tests in 2020, Pyongyang “announced preparation for testing and production of new ballistic missile war heads and development of tactical nuclear weapons.”
- Number of China newborns drop 15pc in 2020
- Monoliths are still happening
- Germany, Sweden and Poland expel Russian diplomats
- Cold-chain transmission of virus possible: WHO
- 4 hurt as Myanmar police fire to disperse protest
- Flood kills 28 people in Morocco
- India orders 14.5m more vaccine doses
- Myanmar general repeats pledge of new election
- Number of newborns in China drops 15pc in 2020 as coronavirus weighs
- WHO official leading Wuhan COVID probe says cold-chain transmission possible
- Germany, Sweden and Poland expel Russian diplomats in retaliatory move
- "Power in solidarity": Myanmar protesters inspired by Hong Kong and Thailand
- In China, an app offered space for debate. Then the censors came
- India orders 14.5m more COVID-19 vaccine doses as campaign expands
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Global health officials back AstraZeneca vaccine after South Africa study rings alarm
- Muhith after getting a vaccine shot: ‘No feeling at all’
- Hasina fast-tracks vaccination of teachers as Bangladesh prepares for school reopening
- What recovery? Clothes retailers cut orders while factories fight to survive
- Kushtia SP Tanvir reassigned to Barishal in police reshuffle
- India backs AstraZeneca shot despite South Africa halt
- Rahel Ahmed, a banker of two decades, joins Nagad as CEO
- Octogenarian couple get vaccine jabs as Bangladesh expands inoculation efforts
- Date undecided to start registration at COVID vaccination centre