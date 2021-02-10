Myanmar junta leader asks Thai counterpart for help on democracy
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Feb 2021 05:01 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2021 05:01 PM BdST
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who himself first seized power in a coup, said on Wednesday he had received a letter from Myanmar’s new junta leader asking for help to support democracy.
Prayuth, who overthrew an elected prime minister in 2014 and stayed in office after a 2019 election his rivals said was badly flawed, told reporters in Bangkok that he had always supported democracy in the neighbouring country.
Min Aung Hlaing’s army overthrew elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1 and detained her, alleging fraud in an election last year that her party won in a landslide. The electoral commission had dismissed the army’s claims.
“We are supportive of the democratic process in Myanmar but what is most important today is to maintain good relations because it impacts the people, the economy, border trade, particularly now,” Prayuth said.
“Thailand supports the democratic process. The rest is up to him to see how to proceed,” he said.
Since the coup, Myanmar has been convulsed by the biggest protests in more than a decade as Suu Kyi’s supporters challenge the coup that halted a tentative decade-long transition to democracy.
Thailand witnessed its biggest protests in decades last year as Prayuth’s opponents demanded that he step down, accusing him of engineering the last election to continue the domination of Thai politics by the army and monarchy. He denies any interference.
The Thai and Myanmar armies have had close working relationships in recent decades despite a distant history of enmity between the countries.
- Iran suggests it may seek nuclear weapons
- The WHO's theories about the origins of COVID-19
- China scores public relations win after WHO Wuhan mission
- Myanmar anti-coup protests resume
- California has most virus deaths in US
- US monitoring situation along India-China border
- ‘I’m not a cat,’ says lawyer after Zoom filter mishap
- Performance by defence lawyers enrages Trump
- Chinese, Indian border troops begin disengagement
- To sell or swap? S Africa weighs options for AstraZeneca shots ahead of J&J rollout
- Myanmar junta leader asks Thai counterpart for help on democracy
- California surpasses New York as US state with most COVID-19 deaths
- The WHO's theories about the origins of COVID-19 after Wuhan probe
- ‘I’m not a cat,’ says lawyer having Zoom difficulties
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Date undecided to start registration at COVID vaccination centre
- Woman arrested for ‘embezzling’ Tk 14m from dead husband’s account
- Over 100,000 get COVID vaccine shots in a day as immunisation gathers pace
- Bangladesh to revoke BNP founder Zia’s Bir Uttam gallantry award
- India backs AstraZeneca shot despite South Africa halt
- Hasina fast-tracks vaccination of teachers as Bangladesh prepares for school reopening
- Bangladesh court sentences 8 militants to death for murder of publisher Dipan
- Bangladesh signs deal with Maldives to send workers, regularise undocumented ones
- Myanmar anti-coup protests resume despite bloodshed