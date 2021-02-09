Flood kills 28 people in illegal factory in Morocco
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Feb 2021 08:40 AM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2021 08:40 AM BdST
A flood killed at least 28 people in an illegal textile factory in a villa basement in the Moroccan city of Tangier, authorities said on Monday, adding that 18 people had been rescued.
The deceased were submerged as water reached 3 meters deep, authorities said.
Morocco’s informal labour sector represents about a fifth of non-agricultural economic activity and labourers are often prey to unsafe working conditions.
More stories
- Myanmar general repeats pledge of new election
- South Africa halts AstraZeneca vaccine
- Factories fight to survive as clothes retailers cut orders
- Haiti braces for unrest
- I've got to lose more weight: Johnson
- Pope urges Myanmar military to free political prisoners
- Australian journalist formally arrested in China
- Singapore plans monitoring app on students' computers
Recent Stories
- Flood kills 28 people in illegal factory in Morocco
- Saudi Arabia announces new judicial reforms in a move towards codified law
- Myanmar police warn protesters to disperse, general repeats pledge of new election
- UK PM Johnson says: I've got to lose more weight
- Pope urges Myanmar military to free political prisoners
- South Africa halts AstraZeneca vaccine after shots fail against new variant
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Rahel Ahmed, a banker of two decades, joins Nagad as CEO
- Dhaka International Trade Fair will not start on Mar 17
- Kushtia SP Tanvir reassigned to Barishal in police reshuffle
- Bangladesh expands vaccine doses to citizens, aged at least 40
- Bangladesh administers 31,160 doses on first day of COVID vaccination drive
- What recovery? Clothes retailers cut orders while factories fight to survive
- UK says AstraZeneca vaccine prevents COVID-19 death as South Africa halts shots
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s week: fireside chats and ‘Bridgerton’ episodes
- Bangladesh logs 316 virus cases, 16 deaths in a day