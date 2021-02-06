Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine for the elderly
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Feb 2021 08:33 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2021 08:33 PM BdST
Indonesia has approved China's Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for its elderly population, the country's food and drugs authority (BPOM) said in a letter to state-run pharmaceutical company Bio Farma seen by Reuters on Saturday.
The letter showed that Bio Farma has approved the vaccine for those aged 60 and above after 'taking into account the emergency situation".
Wiku Adisasmito, spokesman for the country's COVID-19 task force, confirmed the authenticity of the letter, as did a Bio Farma spokesman.
A BPOM spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Southeast Asian country gave Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine its first emergency use approval outside China as the world’s fourth most populous country launches nationwide inoculations.
More stories
- Myanmar generals shut down internet
- Indonesia approves China's vaccine
- Sino-Burmese rally against coup from Taiwan safe haven
- US to revoke terrorist designation of Houthis due to famine
- ICC rules it has jurisdiction over Palestinian Territories
- Myanmar anti-junta protests spread
- India restoring fast mobile internet in Kashmir
- Russia expels EU diplomats
Recent Stories
- Indonesian village turns red as floods hit batik-manufacturing hub
- Myanmar generals shut down internet as thousands protest coup
- In geopolitical struggle over Myanmar, China has an edge
- Sino-Burmese rally against coup from Taiwan safe haven
- Australian adviser to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'
- Thousands protest against coup in Myanmar's biggest city
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- After years in government, Biden has a new perk: Air Force One
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- International Criminal Court rules it has jurisdiction over Palestinian Territories
- Bangladesh starts nationwide vaccination drive Sunday
- Four years after enthusiastic launch, ‘dot Bangla’ domain label draws little interest
- Bangladesh stutter in start to second innings after spinners run through West Indies
- Hasina mourns American missionary, ex-Notre Dame College principal Father Peixotto
- ‘America is back’: Biden signals break with Trump foreign policy
- Wife says Dipan murder trial will be incomplete with key suspects fleeing