Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine for the elderly

The letter showed that Bio Farma has approved the vaccine for those aged 60 and above after 'taking into account the emergency situation".

Wiku Adisasmito, spokesman for the country's COVID-19 task force, confirmed the authenticity of the letter, as did a Bio Farma spokesman.

A BPOM spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Southeast Asian country gave Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine its first emergency use approval outside China as the world’s fourth most populous country launches nationwide inoculations.