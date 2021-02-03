Singapore approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in Asia first
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Feb 2021 04:58 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2021 04:58 PM BdST
Singapore has become the first country in Asia to approve Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as it begins rolling out its immunisation programme to the wider population.
The city-state expects to receive the first shipment of the Moderna shots around March, adding to its stock of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine approved in December.
More than 175,000 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including health workers and airline staff, while vaccination centres have been set up in recent weeks to start inoculating the elderly, authorities have said.
Singapore expects to have vaccinated its entire population by the third quarter, although last month the government said it was expecting shipment delays of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines due to upgrades in Pfizer’s manufacturing plant.
The country’s prime minister Lee Hsien Loong was among the early recipients, hoping to boost confidence in vaccines that have stirred rare hesitancy in a country that had largely tamed the virus with strict rules, mask wearing and contact tracing.
The island nation of about 5.7 million people has been reporting very few new local cases over the last few months. Since the start of the outbreak, Singapore recorded a total of more than 59,000 coronavirus cases, most of which occurred in crowded foreign worker dormitories.
Only 29 people have died from the disease in Singapore, according to its health ministry.
- Trump lawyers challenge impeachment trial legitimacy
- Two million Australians in lockdown
- Russian court jails Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny
- Accused Capitol rioters blame Trump in legal defence
- Trump ally Bannon faces Manhattan DA investigation
- Trump supporter groups grow rapidly on Facebook
- US reviewing Myanmar aid
- UN envoy urges Security Council to 'send clear signal' on Myanmar
- People died at the Capitol. Can rioters be held accountable?
- Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid; no precedent for refund
- G7 condemns military coup in Myanmar
- Thousands protest Myanmar coup in Tokyo, demand Japan take tougher action
- Bannon, pardoned by Trump, faces Manhattan DA investigation
- 'He invited us': Accused Capitol rioters blame Trump in novel legal defence
Most Read
- Bangladesh Army denounces ‘false information’ in Al Jazeera report
- Bangladesh dismisses Al Jazeera report as ‘politically-motivated smear campaign’
- High on light, Bangladesh’s first expressway glows with exotic grandeur at night
- Wife of PM Hasina’s personal physician dies from post-COVID pneumonia
- Top criminal Joseph freed from jail on presidential mercy
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz to visit US
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- How a deadly power game undid Myanmar’s democratic hopes
- Hungary sought 5,000 COVID vaccine doses. Bangladesh will oblige
- 'Friend' threatens to sue bdnews24.com over decade-old court verdict report about HBM Iqbal