UK PM Johnson condemns Myanmar coup and imprisonment of Aung San Suu Kyi

"I condemn the coup and unlawful imprisonment of civilians, including Aung San Suu Kyi, in Myanmar," Johnson said on Twitter. "The vote of the people must be respected and civilian leaders released."

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also added his words of condemnation about the state of emergency the Myanmar military had imposed.

"The democratic wishes of the people of Myanmar must be respected, and the National Assembly peacefully re-convened," he said on Twitter.