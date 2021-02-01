Rohingya refugees condemn Myanmar coup: community leader
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Feb 2021 11:14 AM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2021 11:14 AM BdST
Rohingya refugees condemned the overthrow of a democratically elected government in Myanmar by the military on Monday, a community leader said in Bangladesh, where a number of them live after fleeing violence in the neighbouring country.
"We Rohingya community strongly condemn this heinous attempt to kill democracy," Rohingya leader Dil Mohammed told Reuters by phone. "We urge the global community to come forward and restore democracy at any cost."
More stories
- Russia detains over 2,700 at protests against jailing of Navalny
- WHO team visits Wuhan market
- Navalny, WHO, Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
- Police detain 500 at protests against Navalny's jailing
- Myanmar military rebukes foreign embassies
- Foreign troops to stay in Afghanistan `beyond May’
- Myanmar lawmakers undaunted amid political crisis
- Modi breaks silence on months long farm protests
Recent Stories
- Republicans press Biden to downsize $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan
- Hasina, Modi likely to meet in Dhaka on Mar 27
- Myanmar military rebukes foreign embassies, denies impeding transition
- Myanmar lawmakers undaunted as parliament set to convene amid political crisis
- WHO team visits Wuhan market where first COVID infections detected
- Foreign troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond May deadline : NATO sources
Opinion
Most Read
- Hungary sought 5,000 COVID vaccine doses. Bangladesh will oblige
- Bangladesh shivers in cold snap as mercury drops to 5.5 degrees C in Rajarhat
- Bangladesh factories pick up speed in handset assembly
- Private university student dies after alleged rape in Dhaka, three friends arrested
- As virus variants spread, ‘no one is safe until everyone is safe’
- Myanmar military seizes power, detains elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Navalny, WHO and Thunberg among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize
- Bangladesh name five pacers in Test squad against West Indies eyeing overseas tours