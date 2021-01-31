WHO team visits Wuhan market where first COVID infections detected
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jan 2021 07:20 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2021 07:20 PM BdST
A World Health Organisation-led team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 visited Huanan market on Sunday, the now-shuttered wholesale seafood centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan where the new coronavirus was initially detected.
The team arrived at Huanan amid heavy security, with additional barricades set up outside a high blue fence surrounding the market, and left in a convoy after about one hour. The experts did not take questions from journalists.
Since being released from a two-week quarantine on Thursday, the team has visited hospitals and markets, as well as an exhibition commemorating Wuhan's battle with the virus, which included a 76-day lockdown of the city of 11 million.
"Very important site visits today - a wholesale market first & Huanan Seafood Market just now. Very informative & critical for our joint teams to understand the epidemiology of COVID as it started to spread at the end of 2019," team member Peter Daszak said on Twitter.
The WHO, which has sought to manage expectations for the mission, said on Friday that team members would be limited to visits organised by their Chinese hosts and would not have any contact with community members, due to health restrictions.
No full itinerary for the team's two weeks of field work has been announced, and journalists covering the tightly controlled visit have been kept at a distance from team members.
Public access to the sprawling Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market has been restricted since it was shut at the beginning of last year.
Before its closure, the market bustled with hundreds of stalls divided into sections for meat, seafood and vegetables. Now it stands as a landmark in a city that was traumatised as the original epicentre of what became the pandemic.
On Dec 31, 2019, after four cases of a mystery pneumonia were linked to the market, it was shuttered overnight. By the end of January, Wuhan had gone into a 76-day lockdown.
Experts say the Huanan market still plays a role in tracing the origins of the virus, since the first cluster of cases was identified there.
The WHO-led probe in Wuhan has been plagued by delays, concern over access and bickering between China and the United States, which accused China of hiding the extent of the initial outbreak and criticised the terms of the visit, under which Chinese experts conducted the first phase of research.
The origins of the virus have become highly politicised, and some Chinese diplomats and state media have thrown support behind theories that the virus potentially originated in another country.
The team had been set to arrive in Wuhan earlier in January, and China's delay of their visit drew rare public criticism from the head of the WHO, which then-U.S. President Donald Trump accused of being "China-centric".
- Navalny, WHO, Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
- Police detain 500 at protests against Navalny's jailing
- Trump’s focus on Antifa distracted attention from the far-right threat
- UK opens special visa route for HK residents
- WHO team to visit Wuhan market
- Pearl’s family to appeal against release of murderer
- In Biden’s White House, masks, closed doors and empty halls
- New York may finally offer vendors some relief
- Foreign troops to stay in Afghanistan beyond May deadline : NATO sources
- Modi breaks silence on months long farm protests
- Russian police detain over 450 at protests against jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's jailing
- Navalny, WHO and Thunberg among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize
- Russian police detain more than 500 people at protests backing Kremlin critic Navalny
- How Trump’s focus on Antifa distracted attention from the far-right threat
Most Read
- Bangladesh factories pick up speed in handset assembly
- HSC results will be available via SMS, on education board website amid pandemic
- Hungary sought 5,000 COVID vaccine doses. Bangladesh will oblige
- Bangladesh shivers in cold snap as mercury drops to 5.5 degrees C in Rajarhat
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Speaker says decision on jailed MP Shahid after official communication from Kuwait
- Bangladeshi food is a rarity around New York. This place helps fill the void
- COVID vaccines arrive in districts as Bangladesh gears up for nationwide inoculation
- Bangladesh to publish HSC results on Jan 30 amid pandemic