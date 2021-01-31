UK opens special visa route for Hong Kong residents to become citizens
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jan 2021 01:55 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2021 01:55 PM BdST
Hong Kong residents can apply from Sunday for a new visa offering them an opportunity to become British citizens after Beijing's imposition of a national security law in the Asian financial hub last year.
The move comes as China and Hong Kong have said they will no longer recognise the British National Overseas (BNO) passport as a valid travel document from Sunday, Jan 31.
Britain and China have been arguing for months about what London and Washington say is an attempt to silence dissent in Hong Kong after pro-democracy protests in 2019 and 2020.
Britain says it is fulfilling a historic and moral commitment to Hong Kong people after Beijing imposed the security law on the semi-autonomous city that Britain says breaches the terms of agreements under which the colony was handed back to China in 1997. The UK government forecasts the new visa could attract more than 300,000 people and their dependants to Britain. Beijing said it would make them second-class citizens.
The scheme, which was first announced last year, allows those with BNO status to live, study and work in Britain for five years and eventually apply for citizenship.
BNO is a special status created under British law in 1987 that specifically relates to Hong Kong.
China says the West's views on its actions over Hong Kong are clouded by misinformation and an imperial handover.
Anson Law, a 25 year old who works in sales, said he would consider using his BNO status to move to the UK even though the economy there was not as good.
"I's still better than Hong Kong. For example, for young people like us, we don't know how to live or survive here."
Law said people were still monitoring the situation and did not see a large number immediately moving.
Nicholas Muk, a 30 year old teacher who lived in the UK previously, said he would not apply for a BNO visa.
"If people want to move to a foreign country and think the UK is safer than Hong Kong amid a pandemic, that's their own decision."
- Pearl’s family to appeal against release of murderer
- In Biden’s White House, masks, closed doors and empty halls
- New York may finally offer vendors some relief
- UN voices alarm about Myanmar
- Federal Court lifts block on Trump policy on migrant children
- US airstrike kills top IS leader
- Rich countries will pay if poor ones go unvaccinated: study
- AstraZeneca contract includes UK as 'best effort' base for output
- How Trump’s focus on Antifa distracted attention from the far-right threat
- UK opens special visa route for Hong Kong residents to become citizens
- Trump parts ways with five lawyers handling impeachment defence
- Russia braces for new street protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny
- WHO team to visit Wuhan market, where first COVID infections seen
- EU makes a sudden and embarrassing U-turn on vaccines
Most Read
- HSC results will be available via SMS, on education board website amid pandemic
- Bangladesh factories pick up speed in handset assembly
- Bangladesh to publish HSC results on Jan 30 amid pandemic
- All students pass pandemic-hit HSC exams of 2020
- Girls lead boys in GPA-5 in HSC exams; Dhaka board on top
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh reports 363 new virus cases, lowest daily tally in 9 months
- Myanmar military allays coup fears, says it will protect constitution
- Bangladeshi food is a rarity around New York. This place helps fill the void