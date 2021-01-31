Family of journalist Pearl to appeal against freeing of men convicted of his murder
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jan 2021 12:43 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2021 12:43 AM BdST
The family of US journalist Daniel Pearl, who was kidnapped and beheaded in Pakistan in 2001, plans to appeal to Pakistan's Supreme Court to overturn a decision to free the four men convicted of his murder.
A panel of three judges of the court on Thursday threw out the 2002 murder convictions against the four Islamists, including group's British-born ringleader, Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh.
Kidnapping convictions were left in place, but the men were ordered freed as they had already served out sentences for the kidnapping charges.
The Pearl family "intends to file a review petition against the illegal and unjust majority decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan," said a statement issued by the family’s lawyer, Faisal Siddiqui, on Saturday night.
On Friday, Pakistan’s provincial Sindh government also filed an appeal to the Supreme Court to review its decision. A hearing for that appeal has been set for Monday.
The United States has expressed concern over the ruling and new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for accountability in his first phone call with Pakistan’s foreign minister on Friday.
- Pearl’s family to appeal against release of murderer
- In Biden’s White House, masks, closed doors and empty halls
- New York may finally offer vendors some relief
- UN voices alarm about Myanmar
- Federal Court lifts block on Trump policy on migrant children
- US airstrike kills top IS leader
- Rich countries will pay if poor ones go unvaccinated: study
- AstraZeneca contract includes UK as 'best effort' base for output
- Family of journalist Pearl to appeal against freeing of men convicted of his murder
- $20,000 for a permit? New York may finally offer vendors some relief
- Vaccine rollout gives UK a rare win in battling pandemic
- US airstrike kills top Islamic State leader in Iraq
- Federal Court lifts block on Trump policy expelling migrant children at the border
- Legal pressure on Trump increases with judge’s order in fraud inquiry
Most Read
- HSC results will be available via SMS, on education board website amid pandemic
- Bangladesh to publish HSC results on Jan 30 amid pandemic
- All students pass pandemic-hit HSC exams of 2020
- Bangladesh schools to remain shut until Feb 14 amid pandemic
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- Girls lead boys in GPA-5 in HSC exams; Dhaka board on top
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz to visit US
- Dhaka University demotes journalism teacher Samia Rahman for plagiarism