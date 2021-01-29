Pentagon warns Taliban on failure to meet commitments on violence, terrorism
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jan 2021 09:08 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2021 09:08 AM BdST
The Biden administration believes it is hard to see a way forward for a negotiated settlement with the Taliban unless the militant group meets its commitments under a 2020 deal, although Washington remains committed to the effort, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
Killings of civilians in Afghanistan’s conflict rose to more than 2,900 last year, the country’s human rights commission has said, despite stepped-up diplomacy to end the war including peace talks taking place in Qatar.
The deaths are part of a wider increase in violence that threatens a delicate peace process, undermining international calls for a ceasefire as the Afghan government takes part in peace negotiations with the Taliban.
“Without them meeting their commitments to renounce terrorism and to stop the violent attacks on the Afghan National Security Forces ... it’s very hard to see a specific way forward for the negotiated settlement, but we’re still committed to that,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
The February 2020 agreement with the Taliban calls for a complete US troop withdrawal by May 2021 in return for the insurgents fulfilling security guarantees.
US officials and diplomats have said that ties between the Taliban, especially its Haqqani Network branch, and al Qaeda remain close.
“Thus far, the Taliban has been, to put it politely, reticent to meet their requirements,” Kirby added.
The United States went down to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan earlier this month under the then-outgoing Trump administration, the lowest level of American forces there since 2001.
Kirby said no decision had been made by President Joe Biden’s administration about future troop levels in Afghanistan.
Diplomats have raised concerns that rising violence, particularly by the Taliban, is undermining trust needed for successful peace talks.
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told his Afghan counterpart last week that the United States would review the peace agreement reached with the Taliban.
- Pentagon warns Taliban on failure to meet commitments
- US outraged by release of Daniel Pearl's killer
- IS ‘deputy caliph’ killed: Iraq
- US stands with Asian countries against China: Blinken
- 9-year jail for man who threatened to kill Trump
- Biden holds some US weapons exports
- US drops in global corruption index
- 'Too early to ease up' from lockdowns in Europe: WHO
- White House says US outraged by release of Daniel Pearl's killer
- German neo-Nazi sentenced to life for murder of Merkel ally
- Islamic State ‘deputy caliph’ killed in Iraq: prime minister
- US stands with SE Asian countries against China pressure: Blinken
- Biden administration temporarily holds some US weapons exports, official says
- 9-year sentence for man who threatened to kill president Trump
Most Read
- Dhaka University demotes journalism teacher Samia Rahman for plagiarism
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- VIPs take vaccine as Bangladesh tries to encourage people for mass immunisation
- Kuwait jails MP Shahid for four years for human trafficking, money laundering
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz to visit US
- Over 500 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots in five Dhaka hospitals
- Bangladesh records 509 new virus cases, another 15 die
- By a massive margin, AL's Rezaul wins Chattogram mayoral election marred by deadly violence
- Runu Veronica Costa, a nurse, becomes first to receive COVID vaccine as Bangladesh kicks off inoculation
- Bangladesh garment sector struggles as pandemic empties order books