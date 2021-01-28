Biden wants two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians: White House
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Jan 2021 12:17 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2021 12:17 AM BdST
US President Joe Biden believes a two-state solution is the only way forward for peace between Israel and the Palestinians, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.
Biden believes that “a two-state solution remains the only path forward,” she said.
More stories
- The reality behind Biden’s plan to legalise 11m immigrants
- Afghan violence threatens peace moves
- Australia logs 10th day of no local virus cases
- Italy PM resigns
- India beefs up Red Fort security
- Russia, US extend arms pact, Kremlin says
- China to conduct military drills in S China Sea
- Hurdles for Japan's vaccine roll-out
Recent Stories
- Biden wants two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians: White House
- Indian farmers call off march to parliament on Budget Day following deadly violence
- Taliban backs vaccine drive as Afghan government receives $112 million funding pledge
- Japan PM apologises after lawmakers' night club outings
- The reality behind Biden’s plan to legalise 11 million immigrants
- Killings of civilians rise as Afghan violence threatens peace moves
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Runu Veronica Costa, a nurse, becomes first to receive COVID vaccine as Bangladesh kicks off inoculation
- Bangladesh plans to launch COVID vaccine registration app on Jan 27
- Man dies in clashes over Chattogram city polls
- Bangladesh ready to roll out Oxford COVID vaccines after long wait
- Mona Lisa is alone but still smiling
- Hasina proclaims 'historic day' as Bangladesh launches mass vaccination against COVID-19
- MPs spar over Chattogram city polls as violence flares up
- Govt authorises education boards to publish HSC results
- Bangladesh agricultural researchers blame government failure to control syndicates for price spikes