Home > World

Biden wants two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians: White House

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Jan 2021 12:17 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2021 12:17 AM BdST

US President Joe Biden believes a two-state solution is the only way forward for peace between Israel and the Palestinians, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

Biden believes that “a two-state solution remains the only path forward,” she said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories