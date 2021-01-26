Israeli forces shoot dead suspected Palestinian attacker in West Bank
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Jan 2021 09:50 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2021 09:50 PM BdST
An Israeli military commander shot a Palestinian man who attempted to stab soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the military said, and Palestinian officials said the man had been killed.
The incident occurred at a road junction south of the Palestinian city of Nablus, the military said in a statement.
Israeli troops at a nearby military post “spotted an assailant who attempted to stab two IDF (Israeli military) soldiers” stationed at the road junction.
“One of the soldiers blocked the assailant’s multiple stabbing attacks, and the commander of the troops who was at the scene fired towards the assailant and neutralized him,” the statement said.
The Palestinian health ministry said the man had died, without identifying him.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war. Palestinians seek the territory for an independent state they hope to set up in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.
- China to conduct military drills in S China Sea
- Iranian-American facing spying charges held in Iran
- Indian police clash with farmers
- Biden signs 'Buy American' order
- Singapore gears up for 'Davos in Asia'
- NZ's borders may stay shut for most of the year: Ardern
- Italian PM goes to president to resign
- Mexicans worry their leader won’t take COVID seriously
- Turkey bans parties at ski resorts after COVID curfew backlash
- Israeli forces shoot dead suspected Palestinian attacker in West Bank
- Grim milestone for Indonesia as coronavirus cases pass 1 million mark
- China to conduct military drills in South China Sea amid tensions with US
- Malaysia secures 18.4m doses of Russian, Chinese COVID-19 vaccines
- Iranian-American facing spying charges arrested as he tried to leave Iran
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh plans to launch COVID vaccine registration app on Jan 27
- India to honour Sanjeeda Khatun, Sajjad Ali Zahir with Padma Shri award
- Captain Nurul Huq, first chief of Bangladesh Navy, dies at 86
- Bangladesh reports 515 new virus cases, 14 deaths
- Apollo CEO to step down after firm finds more payments to Jeffrey Epstein
- Indian police fire tear gas in clash with farmers on Republic Day
- Bangladesh orders schools, colleges to be ready for in-person lesson restart
- Spanish woman who 'died' of COVID returned 10 days later
- Regulator approves COVID vaccine samples as Bangladesh gears up for inoculation