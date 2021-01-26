Iranian-American facing spying charges arrested as he tried to leave Iran
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Jan 2021 05:02 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jan 2021 05:02 PM BdST
An Iranian-American facing spying charges in Iran has been arrested as he tried to leave the country, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday.
The dual national is among a handful of Iranian-Americans reported to be held by Iran, which has been accused by rights activists of arresting dual nationals to try to win concessions from other countries. Iran has regularly dismissed the charge.
The arrest appears to be the first such detention of an Iranian-American since the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, who is expected to re-engage diplomatically with Iran after years of a "maximum pressure" policy applied by his predecessor Donald Trump.
"The defendant had been free on bail ... and was arrested as he tried to leave the country," Esmaili told a news conference streamed live on a government website.
"This person... faced charges from earlier in the area of spying and gathering information for foreign countries," he said.
He did not name the defendant. But Iranian media reports said a businessman identified as Emad Shargi had been arrested as he tried to escape through a western border. The reports did not say whether he was a dual national.
US media reports earlier quoted a family friend of Shargi as saying the 56-year-old Iranian-American had been summoned to a Tehran court in November and told that he had been convicted of espionage allegedly without a trial and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals over recent years, mostly on espionage charges. Some have been swapped for Iranians held overseas on charges including attempts to bypass US sanctions.
- Indian police clash with farmers
- Biden signs 'Buy American' order
- Singapore gears up for 'Davos in Asia'
- NZ's borders may stay shut for most of the year: Ardern
- Italian PM goes to president to resign
- Mexicans worry their leader won’t take COVID seriously
- Democrats deliver Trump impeachment charge to Senate
- Refugee resettlement hits 20-year low
- New Zealand's borders may stay shut for most of the year, PM Ardern says
- Italian prime minister goes to president to resign, deepening political crisis
- The high-risk group left out of New York’s vaccine rollout
- Mexicans worry that even getting COVID won’t make their leader take it seriously
- Biden signs 'Buy American' order, pledges to renew US manufacturing
- US Senate votes overwhelmingly to confirm Yellen as first female Treasury chief
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- India to honour Sanjeeda Khatun, Sajjad Ali Zahir with Padma Shri award
- Bangladesh plans to launch COVID vaccine registration app on Jan 27
- Captain Nurul Huq, first chief of Bangladesh Navy, dies at 86
- Bangladesh sweep West Indies ODI series 3-0 with crushing 120-run win
- Bangladesh orders schools, colleges to be ready for in-person lesson restart
- Dholaikhal, a canal that once protected Dhaka, flows into oblivion
- Bangla Academy to open Ekushey Book Fair on Mar 18
- ACC starts five cases against PK Halder, 32 others over embezzlement, money laundering
- Singaporean ex-actor Huang Yiliang convicted of assaulting Bangladeshi worker with metal scraper